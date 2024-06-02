Thai Airways resumes daily Brussels-Bangkok route

Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

Starting December 1, Thai Airways (THAI) will resume its daily direct passenger flights between Brussels Airport and Bangkok.

This eagerly awaited route, which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly enhances Brussels Airport’s intercontinental offerings.

After a four-year hiatus, Brussels Airport is thrilled to welcome back THAI, a former member of its prestigious airline community. The airline has once again chosen Brussels Airport as its hub in the Benelux region, much to the delight of Belgian travellers.

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, stated that the daily direct connection to Bangkok strengthens the airport’s position as a European hub and offers passengers even more travel options to Asia.

“It is great news to welcome Thai Airways back to Brussels Airport. For Thai passengers too, our airport offers an ideal gateway to the rest of Europe. We look forward to a great collaboration.”

From December 1, THAI will operate a daily service to Bangkok using the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8. Known for its fuel efficiency and reduced noise impact, this aircraft will serve both tourism and business travellers. The return of the Thai airline marks a significant enhancement to Brussels Airport’s intercontinental network, providing direct access to one of Asia’s most vibrant destinations.

As a member of the Star Alliance, THAI not only bolsters Brussels Airport’s status as a key European hub but also strengthens its connection with Brussels Airlines, the airport’s home carrier, reported Travel and Tour World.

This alliance enhances Brussels Airport’s extensive network of European and international routes, further solidifying its role as a major gateway for both European and global travellers.

In related news, in a groundbreaking move for aviation luxury in the Asia-Pacific region, Airbus has inked a deal with THAI to retrofit its fleet of 20 A320ceo aircraft with premium reclining business class seats. This marks Airbus’ first-ever cabin retrofit for a single-aisle fleet in this part of the world.