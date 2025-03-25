‘Angel’ body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning

Crowds yesterday flocked to the fourth day of the two-month-long mass merit-making event, the “Cleaning of the Cemetery”—a sacred ritual honouring unclaimed bodies at Wat Laem Tai in Mueang district, Chachoengsao province,

Sarawut Theeraphatpaisan, head of the foundation’s spiritual department, and Panya Lamprasert, head of the Chachoengsao rescue unit, were involved in the recovery of unclaimed bodies from the temple’s cemetery.

During the event, there was astonishment as a coffin containing the remarkably preserved body of a woman, referred to as an “angel” due to her well-preserved state, was unearthed.

The body, dressed in traditional dark blue Chinese trousers, was discovered in a wooden chest believed to be over 60 years old. It was accompanied by a photograph of the woman alongside a man, with the number 367 noted on the back of the picture. Many attendees took note of this number, hoping it might bring them luck.

Following the discovery, the body was carefully cleaned and dressed in white attire for a merit-making ceremony at the Thewasatan Riw Yang Tai, part of the Sawang Sata Dhammasathan Foundation, and will be cremated alongside other remains collected over the two months.

Sarawut explained that, according to Chinese belief, bodies that do not decompose are considered to have been virtuous individuals. Such discoveries are rare, with some years passing without finding any preserved bodies.

The Cleaning of the Cemetery is a significant event for Chachoengsao residents and the surrounding areas. Organised by the Sawang Foundation, it is the largest of its kind in the province.

This year, the event is solely hosted by the Sawang Sata Dhammasathan Foundation in Chachoengsao. The bodies in the cemetery and others under the foundation’s care do not have relatives to perform religious rites.

The foundation undertakes these ceremonies to ensure the spirits are honoured according to Buddhist and other religious traditions, allowing them to find peace, reported KhaoSod.

Those interested in participating in this merit-making event can do so from March 16 to May 19, or they can contact the Sawang Sata Dhammasathan Foundation for more information at 038-511571.