Ancient skeletons found in Nakhon Ratchasima to resume excavation

Picture courtesy of Prasit Tangprasert

Further archaeological excavation is set to continue at a site in downtown Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, where three ancient human skeletons were discovered last month. The Culture Ministry confirmed that the Fine Arts Department (FAD) will oversee the allocation of funds for the excavation, which is currently paused due to the rainy season.

Workers unearthed the skeletons while landscaping near the old eastern moat on Assadang Road, now designated as the Non Pol Lan archaeological site. This site holds the potential for more ancient artefacts to be found.

Initial estimates suggest the skeletons are at least 1,500 years old. They have been sent to Kasetsart University for dating via the Optically Stimulated Luminescence method. The skeletons were positioned approximately 1.5 metres apart, accompanied by terra cotta utensils and animal bones.

The provincial archaeology office previously stated that these skeletons provide evidence that Nakhon Ratchasima served as a human settlement over 1,500 years ago.

The Culture Minister, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, noted that plans to continue the excavation at Non Pol Lan have been delayed due to frequent rain, which hinders digging activities. Excavation efforts are scheduled to resume in October when the rainy season subsides. The FAD will finance the excavation under the supervision of the Provincial Fine Arts Office 10, though the exact budget has not been disclosed.

“We want the site to serve the function of a site museum which can generate economic value for local communities.”

In a related development, the FAD announced the relocation of a dharma practice centre from Wat Kok Prasart monastery in Huai Thalang. The centre was built over the ancient Baan Lung Takian stone castle. The Supreme Administrative Court recently reversed a lower Administrative Court’s injunction that had suspended the relocation efforts, reported Bangkok Post.

Tossaporn Srisaman, director of the provincial fine arts office, expressed concerns that parts of the castle underground might have been damaged during the construction of the centre, due to digging and foundation-laying operations.