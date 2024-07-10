Amata City factory in Rayong to close by January 2025

Photo courtesy of AMATA

A long-standing company in Amata City Industrial Estate, Rayong, is set to close its doors after 20 years, gradually laying off employees to complete the process by the end of this year or at the latest by January 2025.

This news, posted by the News Chon Buri-Rayong Online page, has sent shockwaves through the local workforce, as the company is known for its excellent benefits and has been considered a dream workplace for many.

The announcement has left many disheartened, especially since the company has been a significant player in the automotive industry in Thailand for two decades. The online post by the company spokesperson highlighted the gradual layoffs that have already begun and are expected to continue until the company permanently ceases operations in the country next year.

“It’s disheartening after receiving reports that the well-known company in Amata City Industrial Estate, Rayong, which is a dream company for many due to its excellent benefits, will announce its closure in Thailand by 2025.”

The news further detailed that the company has been operating in Thailand for 20 years, a fact that adds to the sadness of the impending closure. Employees have been laid off in phases, with the expectation that all will be dismissed by the end of this year or, at the latest, by January next year. The purpose is to clear all operations before announcing a permanent shutdown in Thailand, said the company spokesperson.

“The company has been running for 20 years in Thailand, and it’s very sad news. Layoffs have been happening in phases, and it is expected that all employees will be let go by the end of this year or by January 2025 at the latest. All this is to clear everything before announcing a permanent shutdown in Thailand. However, we will update if there are any further developments.”

The news of closure has sparked a flood of responses from current and former employees, as well as other members of the working community. Many have taken to the comments to express their feelings and offer support to one another during this challenging time.

The gradual layoffs have already begun affecting many families, with employees sharing their experiences and concerns over their future employment prospects. The news has also prompted discussions about the broader economic implications for the area, as such a significant employer shutting down could have ripple effects on local businesses and services, reported KhaoSod.