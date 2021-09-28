Alleged drug dealer busted in Chon Buri, police seize drugs and gun

An alleged drug dealer has been arrested in Chon Buri, a province to the south of Bangkok, with 780,000 methamphetamine pills, a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, 6 kilograms of ecstasy, and a gun, yesterday.

The police did not release the name of the alleged drug dealer as they say they don’t want to compromise their investigation into the suspect’s contacts. The Pattaya News says police seized the drugs and the gun from an apartment and a dormitory room in the Sanesuk sub-district. They add that both the apartment and the dormitory were rented under the suspect’s name.

Lieutenant Colonel Somkit says the suspect faces charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm. Officers are currently interrogating the suspect while other officers look into tracking down other members of the suspect’s alleged drug network.

The Royal Thai Police are working towards a new strategy of combining technology and community participation to help deal with crime in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on