Crime

Nearly 200 police have been found guilty of misconduct this year

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ian Fuller/Flickr

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is demanding immediate and severe action be taken against police officers who are found guilty of misconduct. Since January, 176 Royal Thai Police officers have been found guilty of misconduct.

The prime minister met with the Royal Thai Police Bureau yesterday to discuss the most recent cases of police misconduct. The Royal Thai Police says that since last January, 131 police officers have been disciplined for misconduct, 38 officers have been removed from service, and 7 officers have been fired. This month, 28 officers have been disciplined, 23 have been fired and 5 officers have been removed from service.

One of the most high-profile cases involves a former police superintendent known as “Joe Ferrari” and six of his subordinates who are accused of suffocating a suspect to death in an attempt to extort 2 million baht. The seven officers are being held at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Central Prison.

The RTP spokesperson, Maj-General Yingyot Thepjamnong, says the disciplinary action against police proves that the commission is taking misconduct among officers seriously. Yingyot adds that if officers’ misconduct pertains to criminal cases, they will be punished through the judicial process.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

