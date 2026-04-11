Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 12:45 PM
52 1 minute read
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 29 year old man was found dead in a remote forest above Khlong Hua Chang Reservoir in Phatthalung province on Thursday, April 10, after rescue workers endured a gruelling journey by boat and on foot to reach the scene.

At 4pm, rescue workers from Khao Hua Chang Municipality were alerted to a man who had lost consciousness deep in the forest, reachable only by travelling 2 kilometres by boat and then walking more than 2 kilometres further on foot.

Upon arrival, they found that Yutthana had already passed away. The team carried the body through the dark forest before finally reaching the mainland.

Police Colonel Yossawat Krajongwong of Tamot Police Station led an investigation team at the scene. They found that the deceased had a history of firearm-related incidents.

Initial checks revealed multiple abrasions on the body, along with a deep laceration of approximately 3 centimetres on the right side of the head, with a bullet lodged in the skull. An autopsy has been ordered for confirmation.

The first person to find Yutthana was 56 year old Bunterm, who came across him lying near a stream with bloodstains visible nearby. Yutthana was still conscious at the time, identifying himself as a resident of Na Wong, Srisaket district.

He told Bunterm he had entered the forest with two friends but had become separated from them. Bunterm then descended the mountain to alert emergency services.

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Charoensingh Chanasit, the head of Village 9 in Tamot subdistrict, was among the rescue team that joined municipal workers at the scene. He said they arrived within an hour of receiving the alert, intending to transport Yutthana to hospital.

However, Yutthana had already died by the time they arrived. The remote location, combined with the need to wade through water and dense forest, made timely assistance impossible.

Yutthana’s father, 55 year old Suchart, said he had been worried after his son went missing for several days. He expressed surprise at where his son was found, saying Yutthana had never mentioned having friends in Tamot.

Suchart added that he had no idea why his son had travelled so far from home or who he had been with, reported KhaoSod.

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

 

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 12:45 PM
52 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.