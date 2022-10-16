Connect with us

Crime

Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri

PHOTO: An unknown body was found on abandoned land in Chon Buri. (via Thairath Online)

The body of an unknown man was found yesterday in Chon Buri. The body was found covered in tree branches on abandoned land, his face severely beaten. Police are searching for clues to identify the dead man and piece together what happened. Officers from the Bang Lamung Police Station were called to the scene and launched an investigation into his identity and cause of death.

The body was found on Friday and is believed to be a Thai man aged between 30 and 40 years old, according to the Pattaya News. The dead person was found without any identification, lying face up, covered in bruises and blood all over the swollen body.

A local stumbled upon the body on abandoned land in Bang Lamung on Soi Nong Hiang in the Nong Pla Lai subdistrict and reported it to the police. The person who found the corpse worked for the landowner, taking care of the land and spotted it at around 11.30am on Friday while doing some yard work.

He said he did not approach the body and that it had already been covered with tree branches when he spotted it. Police questioned him and he said that he did not know who the person was. The dead body was wearing black shoes with an orange design, blue shorts, and a red shirt. A package of tobacco and 100 baht laying near his body were also recovered as evidence.

Police are looking for leads with very little to go on so far. They determined that he had been dead for at least 12 hours when they found the body, though the exact cause of death for the severely beaten corpse has not yet been confirmed. They are not officially saying it is a homicide, but they intend to check CCTV footage in the area to try to find a possible suspect.

