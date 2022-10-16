Crime
Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
The body of an unknown man was found yesterday in Chon Buri. The body was found covered in tree branches on abandoned land, his face severely beaten. Police are searching for clues to identify the dead man and piece together what happened. Officers from the Bang Lamung Police Station were called to the scene and launched an investigation into his identity and cause of death.
The body was found on Friday and is believed to be a Thai man aged between 30 and 40 years old, according to the Pattaya News. The dead person was found without any identification, lying face up, covered in bruises and blood all over the swollen body.
A local stumbled upon the body on abandoned land in Bang Lamung on Soi Nong Hiang in the Nong Pla Lai subdistrict and reported it to the police. The person who found the corpse worked for the landowner, taking care of the land and spotted it at around 11.30am on Friday while doing some yard work.
He said he did not approach the body and that it had already been covered with tree branches when he spotted it. Police questioned him and he said that he did not know who the person was. The dead body was wearing black shoes with an orange design, blue shorts, and a red shirt. A package of tobacco and 100 baht laying near his body were also recovered as evidence.
Police are looking for leads with very little to go on so far. They determined that he had been dead for at least 12 hours when they found the body, though the exact cause of death for the severely beaten corpse has not yet been confirmed. They are not officially saying it is a homicide, but they intend to check CCTV footage in the area to try to find a possible suspect.
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ebola outbreak locks down 2 districts in Uganda
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after monsoon season
Why Thailand is famous – 10 Things You Should Know about Thailand
Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
Sweet smell of success – customs officers celebrate durian/heroin bust
Tears in Hogwarts – Hagrid is dead
Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People3 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides18 mins ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
Business1 day ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World4 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Cambodia1 day ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
-
Tourism4 days ago
Vietnam’s breathtaking views, cliffs, rock formations