Thailand

60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mu Ko Chumphon National Park - one of 60 national parks reopened this week. (via Wikimedia)

With Covid-19 closing or prohibiting many things people love about Thailand – nightlife, massage shops, cheap drinks, even some beaches – the country’s natural beauty is once again be available for people to enjoy. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reopened 60 of the 155 national parks across all of Thailand from now until further notice.

The national parks will reopen but under strict Covid-19 safety measures, with all visitors reminded to follow Thailand’s ubiquitous DMHTTA rules:

D Distancing H Handwashing T Testing for Covid-19
M Mask Wearing T Temperature Check A Alert Application

While the parks are reopened as of August 18th, travellers are warned to check the National Park Office list before journeying to a park to make sure as come could close without advance notice should a Covid-19 outbreak occur or other unforeseen circumstances.

The Director-General of the DNP said the reopening of the national parks will greatly benefit struggling local businesses and neighbouring communities. 95 more parks remain closed, but this is mainly the usual yearly seasonal closure due to the rainy season.

Below is a list of the now reopened national parks by region, with indications if they are fully reopened or if any attractions are closed.

CENTRAL REGION EASTERN REGION
Kanchanaburi

 

 

 Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park – some closed attractionsSai Yok National Park

Thong Pha Phum National Park – some closed attractions

 Chanthaburi

 

 

 Khao Khitchakut National Park – some closed attractions

Namtok Phlio National Park – some closed attractions

Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park – some closed attractions
Prachuap Khiri Khan Ao Siam National Park – some closed attractions

Kaeng Krachan National Park – some closed attractions

Namtok Huai Yang National Park – some closed attractions

 Rayong Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park
Ratchaburi Chaloem Phrakiat Thai Prachan National Park Trat Namtok Khlong Kaeo National Park
SOUTHERN REGION NORTHERN REGION
Chumphon Mu Ko Chumphon National Park – some closed attractions Chiang Mai Doi Suthep-Pui National Park – some closed attractions
Krabi Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

Khao Phanom Bencha National Park – some closed attractions

Mu Ko Lanta National Park – some closed attractions

Than Bok Khorani National Park

 Chiang Rai Khun Chae National Park – some closed attractions
Nakhon Si Thammarat Khao Luang National Park – some closed attractions

Khao Nan National Park

Namtok Si Khit National Park

Namtok Yong National Park – some closed attractions

 Kamphaeng Phet Khlong Lan National Park – some closed attractions

Khlong Wang Chao National Park – some closed attractions

Mae Wong National Park – some closed attractions
Phang-Nga Ao Phang-Nga National Park

Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park

Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park – some closed attractions

Si Phang-Nga National Park

 Lampang Mae Wa National Park
Phuket Sirinat National Park Lamphun Doi Khun Tan National Park
Satun Mu Ko Phetra National Park – some closed attractions

Tarutao National Marine Park – some closed attractions

Thale Ban National Park

 Mae Hong Son Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park – some closed attractions
Surat Thani Khao Sok National Park – some closed attractions

Khlong Phanom National Park – some closed attractions

Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park

Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park

 Nan Doi Phu Kha National Park – some closed attractions

Khun Nan National Park

Tham Sa Koen (Sa Koen Cave)

Nanthaburi National Park
Trang Hat Chao Mai National Park – some closed attractions Phayao Mae Puem National Park
NORTHEASTERN REGION
Chaiyaphum Pa Hin Ngam National Park – some closed attractions

Sai Thong National Park

Tat Ton National Park

Phu Laen Kha National Park

 Nakhon Ratchasima Khao Yai National Park – some closed attractions
Khon Kaen Namphong National Park – some closed attractions

Phu Wiang National Park – some closed attractions

 Sakhon Nakhon Phu Pha Lek National Park

Phu Phan National Park

Phu Pha Yon National Park

Pha Taem National Park
Loei Phu Ruea National Park

Phu Suan Sai National Park – some closed attractions

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

