Thailand
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
With Covid-19 closing or prohibiting many things people love about Thailand – nightlife, massage shops, cheap drinks, even some beaches – the country’s natural beauty is once again be available for people to enjoy. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reopened 60 of the 155 national parks across all of Thailand from now until further notice.
The national parks will reopen but under strict Covid-19 safety measures, with all visitors reminded to follow Thailand’s ubiquitous DMHTTA rules:
|D
|Distancing
|H
|Handwashing
|T
|Testing for Covid-19
|M
|Mask Wearing
|T
|Temperature Check
|A
|Alert Application
While the parks are reopened as of August 18th, travellers are warned to check the National Park Office list before journeying to a park to make sure as come could close without advance notice should a Covid-19 outbreak occur or other unforeseen circumstances.
The Director-General of the DNP said the reopening of the national parks will greatly benefit struggling local businesses and neighbouring communities. 95 more parks remain closed, but this is mainly the usual yearly seasonal closure due to the rainy season.
Below is a list of the now reopened national parks by region, with indications if they are fully reopened or if any attractions are closed.
|CENTRAL REGION
|EASTERN REGION
|Kanchanaburi
|Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park – some closed attractionsSai Yok National Park
Thong Pha Phum National Park – some closed attractions
|Chanthaburi
|Khao Khitchakut National Park – some closed attractions
Namtok Phlio National Park – some closed attractions
Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park – some closed attractions
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|Ao Siam National Park – some closed attractions
Kaeng Krachan National Park – some closed attractions
Namtok Huai Yang National Park – some closed attractions
|Rayong
|Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park
|Ratchaburi
|Chaloem Phrakiat Thai Prachan National Park
|Trat
|Namtok Khlong Kaeo National Park
|SOUTHERN REGION
|NORTHERN REGION
|Chumphon
|Mu Ko Chumphon National Park – some closed attractions
|Chiang Mai
|Doi Suthep-Pui National Park – some closed attractions
|Krabi
|Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park
Khao Phanom Bencha National Park – some closed attractions
Mu Ko Lanta National Park – some closed attractions
Than Bok Khorani National Park
|Chiang Rai
|Khun Chae National Park – some closed attractions
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|Khao Luang National Park – some closed attractions
Khao Nan National Park
Namtok Si Khit National Park
Namtok Yong National Park – some closed attractions
|Kamphaeng Phet
|Khlong Lan National Park – some closed attractions
Khlong Wang Chao National Park – some closed attractions
Mae Wong National Park – some closed attractions
|Phang-Nga
|Ao Phang-Nga National Park
Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park
Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park – some closed attractions
Si Phang-Nga National Park
|Lampang
|Mae Wa National Park
|Phuket
|Sirinat National Park
|Lamphun
|Doi Khun Tan National Park
|Satun
|Mu Ko Phetra National Park – some closed attractions
Tarutao National Marine Park – some closed attractions
Thale Ban National Park
|Mae Hong Son
|Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park – some closed attractions
|Surat Thani
|Khao Sok National Park – some closed attractions
Khlong Phanom National Park – some closed attractions
Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park
Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park
|Nan
|Doi Phu Kha National Park – some closed attractions
Khun Nan National Park
Tham Sa Koen (Sa Koen Cave)
Nanthaburi National Park
|Trang
|Hat Chao Mai National Park – some closed attractions
|Phayao
|Mae Puem National Park
|NORTHEASTERN REGION
|Chaiyaphum
|Pa Hin Ngam National Park – some closed attractions
Sai Thong National Park
Tat Ton National Park
Phu Laen Kha National Park
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|Khao Yai National Park – some closed attractions
|Khon Kaen
|Namphong National Park – some closed attractions
Phu Wiang National Park – some closed attractions
|Sakhon Nakhon
|Phu Pha Lek National Park
Phu Phan National Park
Phu Pha Yon National Park
Pha Taem National Park
|Loei
|Phu Ruea National Park
Phu Suan Sai National Park – some closed attractions
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
