60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand

With Covid-19 closing or prohibiting many things people love about Thailand – nightlife, massage shops, cheap drinks, even some beaches – the country’s natural beauty is once again be available for people to enjoy. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reopened 60 of the 155 national parks across all of Thailand from now until further notice.

The national parks will reopen but under strict Covid-19 safety measures, with all visitors reminded to follow Thailand’s ubiquitous DMHTTA rules:

D Distancing H Handwashing T Testing for Covid-19 M Mask Wearing T Temperature Check A Alert Application

While the parks are reopened as of August 18th, travellers are warned to check the National Park Office list before journeying to a park to make sure as come could close without advance notice should a Covid-19 outbreak occur or other unforeseen circumstances.

The Director-General of the DNP said the reopening of the national parks will greatly benefit struggling local businesses and neighbouring communities. 95 more parks remain closed, but this is mainly the usual yearly seasonal closure due to the rainy season.

Below is a list of the now reopened national parks by region, with indications if they are fully reopened or if any attractions are closed.

CENTRAL REGION EASTERN REGION Kanchanaburi Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park – some closed attractionsSai Yok National Park Thong Pha Phum National Park – some closed attractions Chanthaburi Khao Khitchakut National Park – some closed attractions Namtok Phlio National Park – some closed attractions Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park – some closed attractions Prachuap Khiri Khan Ao Siam National Park – some closed attractions Kaeng Krachan National Park – some closed attractions Namtok Huai Yang National Park – some closed attractions Rayong Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park Ratchaburi Chaloem Phrakiat Thai Prachan National Park Trat Namtok Khlong Kaeo National Park SOUTHERN REGION NORTHERN REGION Chumphon Mu Ko Chumphon National Park – some closed attractions Chiang Mai Doi Suthep-Pui National Park – some closed attractions Krabi Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Khao Phanom Bencha National Park – some closed attractions Mu Ko Lanta National Park – some closed attractions Than Bok Khorani National Park Chiang Rai Khun Chae National Park – some closed attractions Nakhon Si Thammarat Khao Luang National Park – some closed attractions Khao Nan National Park Namtok Si Khit National Park Namtok Yong National Park – some closed attractions Kamphaeng Phet Khlong Lan National Park – some closed attractions Khlong Wang Chao National Park – some closed attractions Mae Wong National Park – some closed attractions Phang-Nga Ao Phang-Nga National Park Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park – some closed attractions Si Phang-Nga National Park Lampang Mae Wa National Park Phuket Sirinat National Park Lamphun Doi Khun Tan National Park Satun Mu Ko Phetra National Park – some closed attractions Tarutao National Marine Park – some closed attractions Thale Ban National Park Mae Hong Son Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park – some closed attractions Surat Thani Khao Sok National Park – some closed attractions Khlong Phanom National Park – some closed attractions Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park Nan Doi Phu Kha National Park – some closed attractions Khun Nan National Park Tham Sa Koen (Sa Koen Cave) Nanthaburi National Park Trang Hat Chao Mai National Park – some closed attractions Phayao Mae Puem National Park NORTHEASTERN REGION Chaiyaphum Pa Hin Ngam National Park – some closed attractions Sai Thong National Park Tat Ton National Park Phu Laen Kha National Park Nakhon Ratchasima Khao Yai National Park – some closed attractions Khon Kaen Namphong National Park – some closed attractions Phu Wiang National Park – some closed attractions Sakhon Nakhon Phu Pha Lek National Park Phu Phan National Park Phu Pha Yon National Park Pha Taem National Park Loei Phu Ruea National Park Phu Suan Sai National Park – some closed attractions

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

