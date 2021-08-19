Thailand
Get your Tropical Health Insurance with Thaiger!
Afraid you might get dengue fever or other sicknesses that result from mosquito-borne diseases? Don’t worry as Thaiger is now offering Tropical Disease Insurance that covers all mosquito-borne diseases. The packages we offer guards against Dengue, chikungunya, Zika, malaria, and encephalitis. We are more than happy assist you in selecting the most appropriate coverage for you and your family with our quick and easy to follow steps.
The importance of Tropical Disease Insurance:
Mosquito-borne diseases are one of the leading causes of severe disease and death, especially in Southeast Asia. In tropical and subtropical places around the world, one out of every five cases can either gets severely affected or even die due to mosquito-borne diseases. Even if you try your hardest to avoid sickness and illness, all it takes is one bite from an infected mosquito carrying the disease for you to become infected.
Dengue fever cases reported to the Department of Disease Control totalled 71,000 in 2020, with 51 deaths reported. Around 50% of young children and people between 10 to 24 years were affected, with the disease affecting all regions of Thailand. Therefore it’s important to make sure you and your family are fully covered with the correct insurance, which will assist you in financially overcoming the sickness while also keeping you worry-free.
The benefits of getting Tropical Disease Insurance with Thaiger
Cheap and affordable – We collaborate closely with our partners so that we can provide you with specialised tropical disease insurance plans at reasonable pricing. Our premium starts at only ฿48 per year.
Easy application process – Our application process is conducted 100% online.
Great for families, kids and seniors – Children can apply without parents and medical check-ups are not required. Thais and foreigners aged between 15 days to 69 years can apply.
The packages we offer
AXA Tropical Insurance for Dengue Fever will help you better manage the disease. We offer two types of categories for Tropical disease insurance. One protects you from dengue fever only. The other guards against Dengue, chikungunya, Zika, malaria, and encephalitis (the most common mosquito-borne infections). AXA Tropical Insurance provides lump-sum payment up to 30,000 Baht. Our packages starts at only ฿48 per year quickly get your Tropical disease insurance now.
Our website will guide you through your application process and provide you information on everything you need to know about mosquito-borne diseases. Our English speaking experts are available to answer to any questions or concerns you may have. Click HERE for more information on Tropical Health Insurance.
