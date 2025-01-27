4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men

Four Thai police officers and a soldier extorted 2 million baht from seven Chinese men, leading to their arrests in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday, January 25.

A Chinese man residing in Laos contacted Thai police via the Facebook application to seek help for his seven friends. The man explained that his friends were detained by a group of men who claimed to be police officers.

One of the detained Chinese nationals managed to hide his phone and continued to share his location with his friend in Laos. The seven Chinese men were abducted from Chanuman district in the Isaan province of Amnat Charoen and taken to Phibun Mangsahan district in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Chinese victims were confined to a resort and threatened, with the gang demanding they arrange 2 million baht from their friends in Laos to secure their release. The resort was chosen due to its location near the Thai-Laos border, making it easier for the gang to receive money from the victims’ friends.

Officers from Phibun Mangsahan Police Station raided the resort and successfully rescued the seven Chinese victims. Eight suspects were arrested at the scene, including four police officers, one Thai soldier, two Thai men, and one Burmese man. They were identified as follows:

54 year old Police Sub-Lieutenant Pratheep Khunwiset from the Special Branch Bureau

43 year old Police Senior Sergeant Major Teerapong Thapila from the Special Branch Bureau

34 year old Police Sergeant Major Teerawat Nongphue from the Police Sergeant Major

38 year old Police Sergeant Major Jakkrawut Khammungkhun from the Border Patrol Police

35 year old Sergeant Major First Class Summanat Wongka

44 year old Thai man Anuwong Boonphan

28 year old Thai man Kritsarin Yongrum

35 year old Burmese man Ao Kyaw Min

Blocking journalists

According to the victims, the gang initially demanded 5 million baht from each of them. After negotiations, the ransom was reduced to 500,000 baht each.

The corrupt officials reportedly used a translation application to communicate with the victims. They tricked the victims into working in Thailand to earn a high rate salary. They promised to offer the foreigners visas and work permits and urged them to travel to Thailand before kidnapping and extorting them.

All eight suspects were promptly transferred to Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Court on the day of their arrest. Matichon reported that police initially blocked journalists from interviewing or photographing the suspects during their arrest and questioning at the police station to protect the reputation of the organisations.

However, the report was eventually published in various news outlets and garnered attention from the public because of the number of involved officials.

Officials promised to handle the case impartially and ensure no benefits are extended to the corrupt officers. An official request to remove all implicated officers from their positions will soon be submitted to the Royal Thai Police and the Army.