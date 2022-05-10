Connect with us

Thailand

300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May

Pete

Published

 on 

About 300,000 international travellers have arrived in Thailand within the first week after the Thailand Pass program was simplified and the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes scrapped on May 1. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he’s “happy with the number of visitors” according to Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

A proportion of the ‘visitors’ continues to be Thais.

After removing the Test & Go and Sandbox programs at the start of the month, fully vaccinated visitors don’t need to take any PCR tests either pre-travel or on-arrival. However, unvaccinated or under-vaccinated travellers, who either prefer not to take, or are unable to take, a pre-travel PCR test 72 hours before their inbound flight will be required to quarantine for 5 days.

Everyone entering Thailand at the moment, Thais and foreigners, are required to apply for the much-debated Thailand Pass online ‘gateway’. It remains a procedural barrier for the tourism sector and seen as one of the the final obstacles in Thailand fully reopening to tourists.

The Thailand Pass is FREE to register. Beware of scams!

Between May and September, the Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts that there will be 300,000 people visiting Thailand each month, so May has already had a nice kickstart, according to the published numbers. From October to December, the number is projected to jump to 1 million people per month as Thailand shifts to the annual high season.

Pre Covid travel numbers (2019) averaged 3.3 million travellers arriving in Thailand each month, so the projection of 300,000 per month is still fewer than 10% of the international arrivals pre-2020.

With an increase in international travellers coming to Thailand, hotels and tourism companies are being urged to re-train their employees to be multi-skilled, and improve their facilities. The PM has also ordered government agencies to improve and repair tourism attractions to make them more appealing to travellers, according to the spokesperson.

SOURCE: Nation

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Morpheus
    2022-05-10 14:23
    Wow, 300,000 really, did TAT come up with these figures.
    image
    Soidog
    2022-05-10 14:31
    And 750,000 arrived in the same week in 2019. So what’s the point?
    image
    Nivram
    2022-05-10 16:16
    300,000 international tourists (if true) is better than zero international tourists.
    image
    Guest1
    2022-05-10 16:32
    13 minutes ago, Nivram said: 300,000 international tourists (if true) is better than zero international tourists. But still, that would just get 8 Million more people in, in 2022. And "the proportion" of Thais is not quantified. Which may have…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

