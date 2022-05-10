Museum Siam launches Ukraine exhibition and Ukrainian language audio guide

Museum Siam in Bangkok will hold a photography exhibition entitled “Diverse Ukraine” to showcase Ukraine’s diverse national costumes from May 9 – May 29. The museum has also launched a Ukrainian language audio guide for their longstanding “Decoding Thainess” exhibition which explores what it means to be “Thai,” giving Ukrainian tourists the opportunity to learn about Thailand’s history, culture and way of life.

The “Decoding Thainess” exhibition spans across 14 rooms and explores the changing connotations surrounding the concept of “Thainess” throughout history and in the modern day.

Decoding Thainess now has audio guides in 7 languages: Thai, English, German, Chinese, Japanese, French and Ukrainian. Adding Ukrainian to the list was planned in 2020, and the audio guide was complete in 2022 after the translation of the contents was completed.

The National Discovery Museum Institute – or Museum Siam – is holding a photography exhibition entitled “Diverse Ukraine” to celebrate the diversity of Ukraine’s national costumes. The exhibition, created by a team of Ukrainian photographers, stylists, makeup artists and promoters, will be held from May 9 – May 29. It will open from 10am – 6pm every day.

Director-General of the Museum Siam Rames Promyen made the following statement…

“Museum Siam is always known as a learning space, where we promote the history, culture and Thai way of life. Apart from our own country, the context of the world community is also very important for everyone to have the chance to learn and exchange about their own identity and diversity with other countries as well. I would like to thank the Embassy of Ukraine for taking the work on this project with Museum Siam as your priority and I am sure that the Ukrainian Audio Guide service would be beneficial to both Thai and Ukrainian audiences as well as the museum community and the public in both countries.”

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand