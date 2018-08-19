Connect with us

National

30 more villages in Phayao hit by floods – PM asks Thais to monitor weather

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

A total of 30 villages in six tambons of Phayao’s Pong district have been whacked by floods yesterday (Saturday). Two other villages in the province’s Chiang Kham district were earlier reported struck by flood damage. Phayao is wedged between Chiang Mai and the Laos border.

Pong district chief Sit Wongman said the Khuan and Ngim rivers in his districts had overflowed, triggering floods in 30 villages in six tambon – Tambon Ngim, Oil, Pong, Na Plung, Khuan and Khun Khuan.
The floods damaged some 2,500 rai (400 hectares)of farmlands, he added.

He said district officials have visited the villagers to survey damages with an eye to future compensation.

Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is expressing concern over possible flooding around the country, this update from the Government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd.

Sansern quoted Prayut as expressing concern that many parts of the country could be hit by floods under the influence of Bebinca tropical storm, which is expected to unleash heavy rains on much of Thailand.
The PM advises people to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings from the Meteorological Department.

The spokesman said Prayut is especially concerned about tourists visiting waterfalls and wants them to be aware of possible runs-off.

The PM has instructed park officials to monitor and warn tourists of the dangers posed by mountain runoffs at waterfalls and of high waves at the seaside.

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

National

Thailand’s household debt

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 19, 2018

By

Thailand’s household debt has been on the rise over the past decade, up from an average of 116,681 baht in 2007 to 178,994 baht in 2017, but should be measured with commensurate growth in wages, inflation and the country’s GDP.

The figures show that Thailand’s debt for farming is around 16% of the total debt bill. 36% is spent on buying property and land whilst Thais only go into debt for education – around 1.6% of their total borrowings.

More disturbingly Thais are using borrowings and credit cards for keeping their lifestyles and daily costs alive. 39% of all Thai debt is for daily consumption items.

The three provinces that have the highest rate of debt are #1 Pathum Thani, #2 Krabi, #3 Nontaburi. The average debt for all Thais is 179,000 baht. Bangkok has the highest household debt at 202,000 baht per person, Yala the lowest at only 28,000 baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

National

Resorts near Kaeng Krachan dam in Petchaburi temporarily closed

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Nation

More than 30 resorts downstream of the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi province, are being closed temporarily due to heavy flooding.

Thai PBS reports that floodwater levels at the 30 plus resorts range from 1-3 metres making it impossible to carry on with their business. It’s also been reported that spillover water from the spillway has heavily damaged the only road leading to the resorts downstream of the dam.

Officials at Kaeng Krachan dam said that the dam was discharging 259 cubic metres/second of water out of the dam into the Phetchaburi river after water level in the dam has risen to 750 million cubic metres against its full capacity of 710 million cubic metres.

One of the resort operators, Mr Thongbai Klaipetch, said that his resort and nine others in the same neighbourhood were marooned and the only road to the resorts was badly flooded.

About 60 families of Ban Tham Sua in Tambon Kaeng Krachan have made preparations to evacuate out of their village due to heavy flooding which has rendered their daily livelihood difficult.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

National

Thaiger Radio News – Sunday

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

