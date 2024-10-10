Shore thing: Thai man decks drunk Indian tourist for sexual assault on wife in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเมืองชล

A Thai man assaulted a drunk Indian man yesterday, rendering him unconscious after the foreigner allegedly sexually harassed his wife on Pattaya Beach.

Rescuers from the Swang Borriboon Dhammastan were called to Pattaya Beach, near Pattaya Soi 13/4, yesterday, October 9, to provide first aid to the injured Indian man, whose name was not disclosed. Upon arrival, the rescue team found two Indian nationals carrying their injured friend on the beach and complaining.

In a video recorded by a witness, the Indian man was seen lying unconscious on the beach with bloody wounds to his face.

Rescuers rushed to provide first aid to the injured foreigner but he refused their assistance. The three Indian men requested the rescuers to call the police, stating they did not trust anyone else. The rescue team then contacted Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

The three Indian nationals told the police that an unidentified Thai man beat one of them until he lost consciousness. They urged the police to deliver justice and legally punish the Thai attacker. The group also pleaded with the police to send their friend to the hospital, stating they only trusted the authorities.

A 25 year old Thai woman named Ae came forward to explain the situation to the police. Ae stated that she and her friends were enjoying the beach when one of the Indian men approached them and asked to take a photo with them.

Ae explained that she and her friends agreed to the photos, and each Indian man in the group gradually took turns posing with them, with more than five photos being taken.

The injured Indian man was the last to take a photo. While doing so, he allegedly touched one of her friends on the stomach and attempted to kiss her. This angered the husband of Ae’s friend, who then assaulted the Indian man.

The police advised the Indian group to visit the police station later to file a formal complaint against the Thai attacker.