3 men were arrested for stealing Thai Internet connection & World Cup betting in Cambodia

Photo via Thairath

Two Thai men and a Cambodian man were arrested in Cambodia after using Thailand’s Internet connection to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar and operating a football betting syndicate.

Under a Royal Thai Police (RTP)exercise to prevent the operation of football betting during the World Cup, officers across the country stumbled on criminals using an illegal link to watch the prestigious tournament near the Aranyaprathate district of the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo.

The area is located near the Thai-Cambodian border town of Poipet, where many gambling houses operate.

During the investigation, police discovered a Thai Internet connection in Poipet was being used to broadcast the World Cup on a football betting website.

After being notified by RTP, the Cambodian police conducted a further investigation and raided a building in the town of Poipet where they found three suspects managing the gambling website. Internet transmission equipment was seized from the building as part of the evidence.

The suspects were a Cambodian man named Jao Chain, and two Thai men, Theerawat Angsusorn and Sarawut Tangha.

The three men were charged with smuggling an Internet connection from Thailand into the country without permission according to the Cambodian law.

All of the suspects will be sentenced and punished in Cambodia. The penalty suggested by the charge has not been reported.

Thai authorities did not report whether the Internet connection theft was related to the broadcasting signal security issue FIFA warned Thailand about.

The investigation continues.

 

Trending