Thailand
FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted
The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) urged Thailand to tighten its security system on its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 broadcast after the kingdom’s transmission access was spotted being used in other countries.
FIFA warned Thailand that its broadcast will be cut off if the country cannot follow its rules and tighten its security problems.
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced that access to the broadcasting signal of Thailand was leaked. The signal was spotted in other countries which violated FIFA’s conditions.
FIFA urged broadcasting operators in Thailand to tighten its security system according to their suggestions as soon as possible. If not, access to the broadcasting signal will be cut off and they will be left with a black screen.
Daily News reported that SAT invited the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) and related departments to the meeting today at 4pm. The conclusion and details about the issue will be updated later by the SAT.
The news will hardly come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the will Thailand’s footie fans or won’t footie fans get to see the World Cup for free? The broadcasting rights fiasco has raged on for what seems like months.
FIFA asked Thailand for 1.6 billion baht for the rights. Thailand went cap in hand asking for a reduction. FIFA obliged by knocking off 200 million baht but the Thai government was still scrambling to get enough money to secure the rights.
Thailand only managed to seal the deal two days before the tournament kicked off by asking the private sector to have a whip round. Thai Beverage, PTT, and True Corporation all stepped up to the plate and agreed to bail out Thailand.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if FIFA pulled the plug on Thailand’s broadcasting of the world’s premier tournament. Only in Thailand, eh?
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon
One-third of adult Thai citizens applied for welfare
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand News Today | 36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
Hotel loan program extended through June 2023
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
Brazil’s far-right president challenges election results
Airlines argue that flights only need one pilot
Man crashes car into elephant at Khao Yai National Park
Free of toxic assets, Manchester United goes on sale
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Arabs spring surprise – the shocking history of FIFA World Cups
Bangladeshi terrorists who hacked American blogger to death escape
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand gets 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
APEC 2022: Protesters clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Expats2 days ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Board of Investment1 day ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Transport3 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats2 days ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Crime2 days ago
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
-
Crime2 days ago
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs