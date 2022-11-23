FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) urged Thailand to tighten its security system on its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 broadcast after the kingdom’s transmission access was spotted being used in other countries.

FIFA warned Thailand that its broadcast will be cut off if the country cannot follow its rules and tighten its security problems.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced that access to the broadcasting signal of Thailand was leaked. The signal was spotted in other countries which violated FIFA’s conditions.

FIFA urged broadcasting operators in Thailand to tighten its security system according to their suggestions as soon as possible. If not, access to the broadcasting signal will be cut off and they will be left with a black screen.

Daily News reported that SAT invited the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) and related departments to the meeting today at 4pm. The conclusion and details about the issue will be updated later by the SAT.

The news will hardly come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the will Thailand’s footie fans or won’t footie fans get to see the World Cup for free? The broadcasting rights fiasco has raged on for what seems like months.

FIFA asked Thailand for 1.6 billion baht for the rights. Thailand went cap in hand asking for a reduction. FIFA obliged by knocking off 200 million baht but the Thai government was still scrambling to get enough money to secure the rights.

Thailand only managed to seal the deal two days before the tournament kicked off by asking the private sector to have a whip round. Thai Beverage, PTT, and True Corporation all stepped up to the plate and agreed to bail out Thailand.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if FIFA pulled the plug on Thailand’s broadcasting of the world’s premier tournament. Only in Thailand, eh?