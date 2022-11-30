Pattaya
Intoxicated Pattaya woman left uninjured after overturning car
An intoxicated Pattaya woman escaped injury after overturning her car in the early hours of this morning. The woman, Nantakan Surinthorn, remarkably walked away from the vehicle with little more than a few minor scrapes and bruises after she crashed her car into a parked truck, before overturning it.
The 26 year old bar owner admitted to Pattaya police that she had been drinking at her bar and was heavily intoxicated. She said she had blacked out, and could not remember what happened, The Pattaya News reported. Authorities found the damaged parked pickup truck nearby.
Police arrested Nantakan and brought her to Pattaya Police Station for further legal steps.
Intoxicated drivers regularly make headlines across Thailand. In August, a drunk driver smashed into a motorbike taxi whose driver managed to jump to safety before the inebriated man pushed the bike 300 metres down the road.
Eyewitnesses to the event in Samut Prakan reported a beat-up white Mazda pick-up truck with black smoke billowing out of the tailpipe swerving down the road after hitting a Mitsubishi pick-up truck. According to the Mitsubishi driver, he had seen the Mazda truck in his rearview mirror, weaving erratically through traffic as it approached, right up until it smashed into the back of his truck.
In July, one man died and another was seriously injured in an alleged drunk-driving incident in the Sri Racha district, between Chon Buri and Pattaya.
Driver Somsak Phuchanha was killed instantly after his car crashed into a road barrier causing an electricity pole to collapse onto his vehicle while driving home from a music concert.
The 31 year old factory worker was found dead near an electricity pole on the road while the passenger, Chaiwat Niamhom, was conscious but with a seriously injured right leg. He was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the nearest hospital. Sri Racha police and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene near a motorway of the Bang Phra subdistrict.
