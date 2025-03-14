Thailand video news | British TikTok star jailed in Thailand for visa and benefit fraud, Archaeologists uncover ancient Buddha statue at Cambodia’s Angkor complex

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring the latest headlines from Thailand and Southeast Asia, covering a mix of crime, tourism, and historical discoveries. This week’s top stories include a British TikTok influencer jailed in Thailand for visa and benefit fraud, a British couple narrowly avoiding prison over a violent land dispute, and Thai authorities intercepting foreign smugglers attempting to traffic cannabis. Meanwhile, tourist violence continues to plague Pattaya and Phuket, raising safety concerns. A devastating hailstorm has left hundreds of homes damaged in Northeast Thailand, and in international news, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been extradited to The Hague. On a more positive note, archaeologists in Cambodia have uncovered a significant Buddha statue at Angkor’s Ta Prohm temple.

Thai authorities have jailed British TikTok influencer Ellis Matthews (@mumontheruninasia) for overstaying her visa. The 32-year-old, who moved to Thailand four years ago, gained attention for flaunting a luxury lifestyle allegedly funded by UK benefits. Her advice on claiming benefits while living abroad led to a police raid at her Pattaya home. Authorities say she received £2,300 monthly for mental health issues, despite Thailand not being an approved location. Her arrest has reignited scrutiny over her past legal troubles. Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign for her has seen little support, and her three-year-old son remains in Thailand while her older children are in the UK.

British retirees Des and Mary Byrne have avoided jail in Thailand after a violent land dispute in Hua Hin. Instead, the couple received a 9,000 baht (£200) fine. The trouble began in 2020 when their neighbours attacked them during a conflict over property. Shockingly, despite CCTV evidence, Thai authorities prosecuted the Byrnes alongside their assailants. A campaign involving British officials helped them secure a lenient sentence, allowing them to reclaim their passports and return to the UK. They have since sold their villa to cover legal fees and are relieved to put the ordeal behind them.

Thai police have arrested five foreign nationals at Koh Samui Airport for attempting to smuggle 144kg of cannabis to London and Singapore. Authorities caught the suspects at the X-ray checkpoint with seven suitcases packed with vacuum-sealed cannabis buds. Two were smuggling 85.34kg to London, while two others carried 35.8kg each, reportedly earning £2,000 per trip. Another suspect, bound for Singapore, was caught with 22.8kg for a 6,000 ringgit fee. Investigators are now tracking a Thai accomplice believed to have supplied the drugs.

A violent brawl between foreign tourists in Jomtien, near Dong Tan Beach, has raised fresh concerns over Pattaya’s rising crime. The fight, which erupted on 12 March, saw two groups clash before local authorities intervened. Police detained two individuals while others fled the scene. Locals are growing increasingly frustrated with such incidents, warning that frequent tourist violence is damaging Pattaya’s reputation. Social media discussions highlight concerns that the city is becoming unsafe for visitors.

A late-night brawl erupted on Phuket’s Bangla Road after a dispute over an unpaid meal escalated. In the early hours of 12 March, a tourist clashed with a group of ladyboys, resulting in a violent altercation that left him knocked to the ground. Video footage captured the chaos before Patong police intervened to break up the fight. While no serious injuries or legal action have been reported, the incident has renewed concerns over safety in Phuket’s nightlife district.

A powerful hailstorm struck Surin, Yasothon, and Nong Bua Lamphu on 12 March, damaging hundreds of homes. Strong winds and golf ball-sized hail tore off roofs, destroyed rice barns, and flattened animal shelters in what locals call the worst storm in years. In Surin, 36 households reported damage, while Yasothon’s Kham Khuean Kaeo district saw 174 homes affected. Nong Bua Lamphu suffered the most, with 300 houses, two temples, and seven electricity poles damaged, causing widespread blackouts.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been extradited to The Hague after resisting arrest in Manila. Facing crimes against humanity charges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Duterte staged a 12-hour standoff, refusing fingerprinting and threatening lawsuits. His arrest at Manila’s airport sparked chaos as his family resisted police efforts. His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, condemned the extradition as a betrayal, while human rights groups hailed it as a victory against impunity. The ICC has yet to announce his first court date.

Archaeologists in Cambodia have discovered the torso of a 12th-13th century Buddha statue at Angkor’s Ta Prohm temple, matching a head found nearly a century ago in 1927. The Bayon-style statue was uncovered alongside 29 fragments, enabling a near-complete restoration. The head, housed in Cambodia’s National Museum, was confirmed as a match through optical-electronic scans. Experts hope to reunite the pieces for public display, pending government approval. The find strengthens ongoing efforts to preserve Angkor’s vast archaeological heritage.