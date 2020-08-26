2 more student protest leaders arrested | The Thaiger

A pair of student activists, 2 of 5 facing warrants, were arrested this afternoon on charges related to an anti-government rally they helped to organise on July 18.

According to Yaowalak Anuphan, head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the latest campaigners to be nabbed by police are Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and Panumas Singprom. Tattep was taken into custody in front of his home in Bangkok, while Panumas was detained on a roadside.

The warrant accused them of seditious acts under Article 116 of the Criminal Code for their roles in the anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument on July 18, which sett off a wave of protests which is still sweeping across the country.

Yaowalak said that individuals believed to be plainclothes police officers are trailing another activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, at Thammasat University. She is marked for arrest for issuing 10 demands for reforms regarding the Monarchy.

Both dissidents were taken to Samranrat Police Station to hear their charges.

SOURCE: Khaosod English