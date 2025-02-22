Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
189 1 minute read
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Sa Kaeo province dismantled a Cambodian settlement illegally established on Thai soil for over a year, following orders from the regional police chief. Yesterday, February 21, officers discovered the settlement and arrested several illegal immigrants.

Under the directive of Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepchamnong, the region’s police chief, strict enforcement against illegal immigration was emphasised. This operation aligns with the national government and police headquarters’ policies.

Advertisements

Police Colonel Thanawut Piaphong, acting superintendent of the Khok Sung district police station in Sa Kaeo, led the operation alongside Deputy Police Superintendents Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaphon Chanasupakarn and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutthipong Inthasit, as well as Police Lieutenant Colonel Det Sanguantrakul, and an investigation team, to apprehend Cambodian migrants.

The settlement was located at the end of the Khlong Takhian village, Moo 4, in Nong Waeng subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. Cambodian migrants had illegally entered Thailand and built makeshift shelters, eventually forming a small village.

Related Articles

Upon arrival, the police found several unnumbered huts clustered together. They surrounded and searched the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of seven Cambodian migrants and five accompanying children, totalling 12 people. None possessed passports or work permits.

Through an interpreter, the migrants admitted to entering Thailand through natural routes, intending to seek employment in the country’s interior, particularly in casual labour such as cassava digging. They had been residing in the area for over a year, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

All people were taken into custody and handed over to investigators at the Khok Sung district police station in Sa Kaeo. They face charges of illegally entering and residing in the kingdom, with further legal proceedings and deportation efforts underway.

In similar news, police in Ayutthaya intercepted a group of 31 illegal Myanmar migrant workers, who admitted paying between 8,000 and 10,000 baht each to find work in the city.

Latest Thailand News
Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception Crime News

Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending Crime News

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending

4 hours ago
British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene Phuket News

British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

5 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice Crime News

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

5 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images Crime News

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 hours ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

6 hours ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

6 hours ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

7 hours ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway Pattaya News

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

7 hours ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88% Tourism News

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

7 hours ago
Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

8 hours ago
Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth Bangkok News

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

24 hours ago
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again Bangkok News

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

1 day ago
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

1 day ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

1 day ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

1 day ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

1 day ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

1 day ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

1 day ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

1 day ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
189 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

5 hours ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 hours ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

6 hours ago