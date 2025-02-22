Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Sa Kaeo province dismantled a Cambodian settlement illegally established on Thai soil for over a year, following orders from the regional police chief. Yesterday, February 21, officers discovered the settlement and arrested several illegal immigrants.

Under the directive of Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepchamnong, the region’s police chief, strict enforcement against illegal immigration was emphasised. This operation aligns with the national government and police headquarters’ policies.

Police Colonel Thanawut Piaphong, acting superintendent of the Khok Sung district police station in Sa Kaeo, led the operation alongside Deputy Police Superintendents Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaphon Chanasupakarn and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutthipong Inthasit, as well as Police Lieutenant Colonel Det Sanguantrakul, and an investigation team, to apprehend Cambodian migrants.

The settlement was located at the end of the Khlong Takhian village, Moo 4, in Nong Waeng subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. Cambodian migrants had illegally entered Thailand and built makeshift shelters, eventually forming a small village.

Upon arrival, the police found several unnumbered huts clustered together. They surrounded and searched the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of seven Cambodian migrants and five accompanying children, totalling 12 people. None possessed passports or work permits.

Through an interpreter, the migrants admitted to entering Thailand through natural routes, intending to seek employment in the country’s interior, particularly in casual labour such as cassava digging. They had been residing in the area for over a year, reported KhaoSod.

All people were taken into custody and handed over to investigators at the Khok Sung district police station in Sa Kaeo. They face charges of illegally entering and residing in the kingdom, with further legal proceedings and deportation efforts underway.

In similar news, police in Ayutthaya intercepted a group of 31 illegal Myanmar migrant workers, who admitted paying between 8,000 and 10,000 baht each to find work in the city.