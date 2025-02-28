Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

A Thai woman accused police officers in the northern province of Chiang Rai of fabricating a drink driving charge against her, a physically assault, and an attempt to steal her gold bracelet on January 22.

The 29 year old woman, Chonthicha, visited the Chiang Rai Provincial Police Office yesterday, February 27, to seek justice. Her lawyer accompanied her to the office to submit a document requesting an investigation into the alleged corrupt behaviour of police officers in the province.

At the office, Chonthicha gave an interview to the media detailing the incident. She explained that she and her friend, both event organisers, visited Phu Chi Fa mountain in Chiang Rai for work. After completing their work, Chonthicha drove them down the mountain to their hotel in Chiang Rai City centre.

As they were unfamiliar with the route, they used Google Maps for directions. While driving on a road near an airport, a dog suddenly ran in front of the car. Chonthicha swerved to avoid it, causing her vehicle to veer into a roadside watercourse.

She decided to seek help from the police and a rescue team. Chonthicha claimed that when the police arrived, they helped remove her and her friend from the car. However, she alleged that officers also attempted to remove her gold bracelet from her waist, prompting her to cry out in protest.

The police then accused her of being drunk due to her outburst. Officers forced her to take an alcohol test but she insisted that she had not been drinking. She was made to comply with their orders and was tested more than 20 times, all returning negative results.

Police deny accusation

Despite this, the police did not relent and ordered Chonthicha to board an emergency rescue van, where she was forced to take further tests. She stated that she was too exhausted to continue and repeatedly asserted her innocence.

According to Chonthicha, officers then slapped her in the face and punched her in the chest, causing her to scream in pain. Her friend, who was outside the vehicle, banged on the car and demanded that the police release her.

The officers eventually let Chonthicha go but later summoned her to the police station, charging her with drink driving. They allegedly fabricated evidence, claiming she had 150 milligrammes per cent of alcohol in her system.

Channel 7 reported that the accused officers denied the allegations and stated they were willing to be questioned. Chiang Rai Provincial Police announced that they would investigate the matter and pledged to ensure justice for both parties.

Chonthicha’s lawyer argued that if she was intoxicated, the police should have taken her directly to the station on the night of the incident. He also highlighted the injuries she sustained, allegedly from the officers’ assault.