Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A peaceful evening turned into a nightmare in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district when a six year old girl, affectionately known as “Kaimook,” was viciously attacked by a neighbour’s pitbull. The shocking incident has left the community reeling and grappling with questions of responsibility.

The horrifying attack took place yesterday, February 27, in a modest, unfenced home in the Saeng Chan fishing community.

The pitbull, named Zola, burst into the house and dragged the unsuspecting Kaimook from her bed, inflicting severe injuries to her neck and head. Witnesses described a gruesome scene, with bloodstains marking the floor where the drama unfolded.

Local hero Songkran Anthapanya, a 48 year old shop owner, rushed to the child’s aid after hearing terrified screams. Despite brave attempts to subdue the dog, Zola struck again, leaving Kaimook critically injured.

Songkran’s son, among other witnesses, recounted the 8pm incident, painting a picture of chaos as the community struggled to restrain the rampaging canine, eventually succeeding by tying its neck.

The dog’s owner, 54 year old Monthien Rupyim, expressed deep remorse over the incident. She revealed that the pitbull escaped after a neighbour inadvertently left the gate open while fetching water, KhaoSod reported.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Monthien assured the community that her son was vigilantly watching over Kaimook at the hospital and vowed to take responsibility for the ordeal. However, she also directed frustration at the neighbour for the oversight.

Monthien’s brother, Naruthep Vithetap, demonstrated the gate’s locking mechanism, maintaining that Zola had never shown such aggression before. He asserted that the tragedy could have been avoided if the gate had been securely fastened.

Jit, the 60 year old neighbour who left the gate ajar, admitted his oversight, explaining that he assumed the dog had returned to its cage. He plans to discuss a resolution with Monthien.

Meanwhile, young Kaimook fights for her life in the hospital’s intensive care unit, under the watchful eyes of doctors working tirelessly to stabilise her condition.

As the community grapples with the fallout, this traumatic episode serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

