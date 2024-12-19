12 year old girl freed from sexual assaults by uncle, grandfather

12 year old girl freed from sexual assaults by uncle, grandfather
The non-profit organisation Be One rescued a 12 year old Thai girl in the central province of Kanchanaburi who had been a victim of sexual assaults by her uncle and grandfather. Her father claimed he was too embarrassed to take legal action.

Be One President Wanna “Ton Or” Palamart and her team members visited a school in the Tha Mueang district of Kanchanaburi province yesterday, December 18, to rescue the 12 year old victim of child sex abuse.

The girl confided in her friend about her tragic life. The friend’s parents then came forward to help her seek justice, sharing the story with the Be One organisation.

Wanna discussed the full details of the abuse with the young girl before taking her to the Tha Mueang Police Station to file a complaint against the two rapists.

Related news

The girl revealed that the sexual assault began almost two years ago when she lived with her biological uncle in Kanchanaburi. The uncle sexually assaulted her and attempted to repeat his criminal act, so she moved to live with her grandfather in the central province of Ratchaburi.

Unfortunately, her grandfather also sexually assaulted her several times. The victim moved back to the uncle’s home in Kanchanaburi, and the grandfather followed her. She had to live in fear, worrying that both of the cruel men would assault her again.

Thai grandfather and uncle rape 12 year old girl
Photo via Facebook/ เป็นหนึ่ง

Rapists in custody

The girl confided in her father and stepmother but her quality of life did not improve. The stepmother only constructed a separate room for her but it did not protect her from more sexual assaults.

What made the issue worse was her father’s indifference. The father asked the girl not to take legal action against the rapists, saying the family would be embarrassed if neighbours knew about the issue.

Thai girl rescued from rape by family members
Photo via Facebook/ เป็นหนึ่ง

The father later spoke with Wanna via a phone call. He claimed that he only became aware of the sexual abuse three months ago and recently learned that his younger brother, the girl’s uncle, was also involved. He said he already told his father not to repeat his actions if he did not want to face legal charges.

The father told Wanna that he did not want to report the matter to the police because he felt embarrassed and did not want locals in the area to speak negatively about his daughter.

Both of the rapists are now in police custody but the punishment issued against them has not yet been determined.

In Thai law, however, under Section 277. Rape – Girl Under 15: Whoever, has sexual intercourse with a girl not yet over 15 years of age and not being his own wife, whether such girl shall consent or not, shall be punished with imprisonment of four to 20 years and fined of 8,000 to 40,000 baht.

Uncle grandfather raped 12 year old girl
Photo via Bright TV

