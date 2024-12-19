Khlong Toei residents unite to control fire in Bangkok village

A fire erupted in the Khlong Toei community in Bangkok, specifically in the 70 Rai Village, where residents joined forces to extinguish the flames.

The fire was brought under control by 10.41pm yesterday, December 18 after a quick response from local firefighters. The Rama Radio Centre received a report via hotline 199 about a blaze affecting residential homes in the 70 Rai Village Development community, located on At Narong Road in Khlong Toei.

Firefighters and rescue teams from the local Khlong Toei Station promptly arrived to assess and tackle the situation.

The fire originated within a two-storey wooden house, specifically in a bedroom on the second floor. Residents initially attempted to control the flames by using water in a coordinated effort.

Related news

Their quick actions played a crucial role in containing the fire until professional help arrived. The Duang Prateep Foundation, a local non-profit organisation, soon joined the efforts to fully extinguish the fire. Fortunately, the fire was contained within approximately 10 minutes, preventing further damage or spread to nearby homes.

The incident left no injuries, and officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The prompt intervention by residents and the rescue teams was instrumental in ensuring no one was harmed and that the fire was controlled swiftly.

Residents, while relieved at the lack of injury, are concerned about the potential for future incidents, given the densely populated nature of the area and the prevalence of wooden structures.

Wooden homes, while traditional and cost-effective, pose a significant fire risk, especially in urban settings where homes are closely packed together. This incident underscores the importance of fire safety awareness and the need for improved fire prevention measures in such communities.

“We need to be more vigilant and work together to prevent such incidents from happening again, said a foundation spokesperson.”

Local officials are expected to conduct thorough safety checks and potentially offer fire safety workshops to educate residents on preventative measures.

In light of this event, the local emergency services have also reiterated the importance of having a well-practiced emergency plan and the availability of basic fire-fighting tools such as extinguishers in homes, particularly in areas prone to such risks, reported KhaoSod.

