Connect with us

Thailand

1 killed and 3 arrested in Buri Ram, drugs also seized

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bruno with a Canon/Flickr

Earlier this morning, a man was shot and killed by police in the northern Thai province of Buri Ram. Plus, 3 more people were arrested, 8,000 methamphetamine pills and 200 grammes of crystal methamphetamine were seized. 24 year old Thaweechai Songsee died from gunshot wounds. His last moments were in a rice field, says Wan Sae Tang from the Prakhon Chai police.

The fatal interaction happened around 8:30 am this morning. Reportedly, a handgun was found close to Thaweechai’s body and 2 cartridges were in his pocket. It was not clear where precisely the clash happened, besides being near a rice paddy in the Prakhon Chai district.

The 3 other suspects were 2 unnamed men. 1 man is 20 years old, the other is 25 years old. The other suspect police arrested was an unnamed 17 year old. 2 others reportedly managed to escape. All 3 suspects were brought to the Prakhon Chai police station for further legal proceedings.

Niwat Ardthawang, the deputy chief of Prakhon Chai police, says a team had travelled to “the scene” following “information” that a drug delivery was going to take place at “the location”.

Police say they watched people emerging from bushes at the scene and that 1 person was holding a bag. The police then confronted the suspects who dropped the bag and took off. Thaweechai made his way to a rice paddy and police chased after him. They claim the suspect fired his gun at them, so they blasted off one shot back. Thaweechai took the bullet and died.

According to the police, Thaweechai had a record for drug offences and weapons possessions and his involvement in an attempted murder. It was not immediately clear if Thaweechai was 1 of the 2 people that managed to “escape” or if he was a third escapee.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-08-13 17:16
To fully comprehend the above article I found it necessary to read the original.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 seconds ago

Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
Best of16 mins ago

20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13
Sponsored1 hour ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand38 mins ago

1 killed and 3 arrested in Buri Ram, drugs also seized
Myanmar1 hour ago

Former Burmese junta leader Than Shwe infected with Covid-19
Thailand1 hour ago

Red Shirt leader urges pro-democracy protesters not to resort to violence
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Best places to visit during Thailand’s summer
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Hotels Association urges attention for domestic tourism
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 things to do in Khao Sok National Park
Thailand3 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Orphaned girls recover from Covid, enter Samut Prakan orphanage
Guides3 hours ago

Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Philippines extends travel ban from Thailand, 9 other countries
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Prakan curfew breaker cries for mother after police find drugs on him
Thailand6 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Record Covid infections, demise of Sandbox Express | August 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending