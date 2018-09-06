Krabi
Two injured, three vehicles damaged in jealous chase – Krabi
Two people have been injured whilst three vehicles have been damaged in an accident after a husband, who saw his wife with other man in a car, chased and tried to stop them. The wife didn’t stop leading to a collision yesterday (September 5).
The Krabi City Police were notified of the incident on Petkasem Road in Krabi City around midday. Police and emergency responders arrived to discover an overturned Suzuki SWIFT. Nearby they found a damaged Toyota Vios and Isuzu pickup. The pickup truck driver, 35 year old Tanongsak Sornsuk, was waiting at the scene.
Two injured people – the Suzuki driver, 27 year old Duangruetai Toojinda and her niece, had already been taken to Krabi Hospital. 20 year old Komsan, who was in the other car was not injured.
Mr Tanongsak told police that Ms Duangruetai is his wife. While he was driving, he passed another car and saw his wife with another man in the car. His wife didn’t stop and tried to speed away. Mr Tanongsak chased after his wife’s car and ended up crashing into each other.
Krabi
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
A team of Krabi Police arrested 42 year old Kanya Bussaba from Krabi and 21 year old Chookiet Suprasit from Nakhon Si Thammarat. They were arrested at a palm plantation in Khao Panom.
The arrest came after police received a tip-off that drugs were being transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Krabi. A temporary checkpoint was set up and it wasn't long before the pick-ups were spotted.
Suspects tried to escape into a palm plantation when they saw the checkpoint but failed to get away. Police found drugs inside snack boxes being carried in the vehicles.
Police seized 40,000 methamphetamine pills and 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They've both been charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.
They've admitted that the drugs were ordered from Bangkok and bein...
Krabi
Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi
The body of 50 year old Markus Steibach was found lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea gypsy graveyard in the Ban Laem Dong village.
Read the original report HERE.
Col Thongchai Wilaiprom of the Tourist Police says, “We have collected all the evidence relating to the case and Mr Steibach. We found medicine for the man and believe that there may have been personal problems he was struggling with.”
“The autopsy results from the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Surat Thani reveal that Mr Steibach died from drowning as his lungs were swollen.”
“His head was bruised. His neck and spinal cord weren't injured.”
...
Krabi
Meet Kluay Hom, Krabi’s friendly neighborhood boar
The friendly wild boar lives at a house in Lam Thap, Krabi with 40 year old Napapat Khaoluan and his family. The boar weighs about as much as the owner at a hefty 60 kilograms.
Khun Napapat says. “The boar is called Kluay Hom (Banana) and is now one year old. He is a mix between wild boar and a local species. Last year his mother gave birth to 14 boar babies but the mother's milk was not enough for all the babies. So I took Kluay Hom home and now he is part of my family.”
“I feed him with bottled milk and fruits. He also likes to eat sticky rice with fried chicken and milk tea. He eats everything that we eat. And lots of bananas every day.”
“He is very special pig. He loves me and my family. When people come to the house that ...
