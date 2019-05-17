Thai and farang friend catch king cobra with bare hands in Krabi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Robrouw Krabi

A foreign man has helped his Thai friend to catch a king cobra with their bare hands in Krabi today.

The three metre king cobra was found near a refrigerator in a house in Mueang Krabi district. A foreign man and his Thai friend, who lives near the house, came to help where he helped to catch the king cobra with their bare hands before rescue workers arrived.

They took only 5 minutes to catch the feisty reptile. The king cobra was taken by the rescue workers before it was been released back to the wild.

If you see a King Cobra, DO NOT attempt to capture it yourself under any circumstances. Call you local rescue foundation as they will have skilled cobra-catchers in their team.

เจ้าของบ้านผวา งูจงอางยาวกว่า3 เมตร เลื้อยซุกตู้เย็น แต่ไม่มีเบอร์ติดต่อกู้ภัย บังเอิญหนุ่มชาวต่างชาติ อยู่ใกล้เคียงมาเจอพร้อมพาเพื่อน มาช่วยจับได้ด้วยมือเปล่า ได้อย่างง่ายดาย สร้างความประหลาดใจแก่ชาวบ้าน เมื่อช่วงเช้าวันที่ 17 พ.ค.62 เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยกู้ภัยมูลนิธิกระบี่ พิทักษ์ประชา ได้รับแจ้งจาก นายจง (ไม่ทราบนามสกุล ) อยู่บ้านเลขที่175 ม.3 ต.ไสไทย อ.เมือง จ.กระบี่ ว่า มีงูจงอางขนาดใหญ่ เลื้อยเข้าไปในบ้านเลขที่ดังกล่าว สร้างความหวาดกลัวแก่เจ้าของบ้านเป็นอย่างมาก ระหว่างที่รอเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยนั้น ได้มีชายชาวต่างชาติ ซึ่งอยู่บริเวณใกล้เคียง ได้ยินเสียงเอะอะโวยวาย จึงได้เข้าดู และมาช่วยจับ พร้อม เพื่อนชาวไทย ทราบชื่อ คือ นายบัญญา ตุลยสุข อายุ 40ปี ขณะที่ทั้งสองกำลังเข้าไปในบ้าน ปรากฏว่างูจงอางตัวดังกล่าวได้เลื้อยออกมาจากห้องนอนไปซุกด้านหลังตู้เย็น แต่ไม่มีอุปกรณ์จับงู นายปัญญา จึงได้ไปเอาเหล็กเกี่ยวประตูม้วน ที่อยู่ในบ้านมาเขี่ยใต้ตู้เย็น ไม่นานงูก็ออกมา จากนั้นใช้เหล็กล็อคที่คองูไว้ก่อนใช้มือจับคองูออกมาอย่างง่ายดาย ใช้เวลาไม่ถึง 5นาที ขณะที่ชาวเพื่อนชาวต่างชาติ ก็ได้ช่วยจับส่วน หาง ท่ามกลางความตื่นเต้นของชาวบ้านที่มามุงดูจำนวนมาก จากนั้นนายปัญญานำงูใส่กระสอบ เพื่อรอให้เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยกู้ภัยนำมาปล่อยธรรมชาติ Posted by รอบรั้ว ข่าวกระบี่ on Friday, May 17, 2019





