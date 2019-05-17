Old Phuket Town underground cable works to be completed by August | The Thaiger

Phuket
Old Phuket Town underground cable works to be completed by August
The project to hide the unsightly over-head cables around Old Phuket Town is due to be completed in August this year.
The Phuket City Mayor says there will be inconvenience to traffic in Old Phuket Town while the works are underway installing underground cabling in the remaining streets.
The Phuket Provincial Public Works and Town and Country Planning Chief Tawee Homhuan says, “All electric cables on Phang Nga Road have already been moved underground but some other television cables are still on power poles.”
“It is expected that all cables will be moved underground during June. Cables on Rassada Road will be moved underground during August. So the Old Phuket Town underground project will be finished this August.”
The ambience of the Old Town has been substantially improved with new paving and the removal of the messy overhead cabling in recent years.
Phuket
Tragic end for Phuket Zoo baby elephant ‘Dumbo’
PHOTOS: Moving Animals
The baby elephant, who was forced to perform for tourists, was so weak that his back legs snapped, and died just a week later.
Here is the original story from The Thaiger.
Just last month, heartbreaking footage emerged of a “skeletal” baby elephant being forced to ‘rave’ to music, ‘play’ musical instruments, and perform tricks, at Thailand’s infamous Phuket Zoo.
Moving Animals, the campaigners who filmed the footage, were so moved by his plight that they nicknamed him “Dumbo” and started a petition calling for his release to a nearby sanctuary.
People around the world were outraged at “Dumbo’s” suffering and rushed to sign the petition which reached over 200,000 signatures in under three weeks.
Now, in a tragic conclusion to “Dumbo’s” heartbreaking story, Moving Animals have revealed that “Dumbo” has died at just three-years old.
The campaign revealed his “skeletal” body to the world, which raised concerns that he was ill. It now turns out that he had an infection in his digestive tract, and he became so weak that his legs snapped beneath him. Despite this, the zoo did not realise his legs were broken for three days, until the baby elephant was finally taken to the elephant hospital.
Amy, the co-founder of Moving Animals, said “This is a tragic and horrific end to Dumbo’s heartbreakingly-short life.”
“His skeletal body clearly suggested that he was unwell and could be suffering from malnourishment and exhaustion. And yet the zoo did nothing until receiving international criticism. Under their care, this baby elephant broke both of his back legs, and the zoo did not even realise for three days. I can’t bring myself to imagine Dumbo’s suffering during this time.”
“For Dumbo to die whilst under the so-called “care” and “treatment” of the zoo shows just how neglected these animals are in captivity.”
SOURCE: Moving Animals
Bangkok
Weather warnings out for parts of the country
The annual monsoon is here.
Bangkok, along with 55 other provinces in Thailand, have thunderstorms forecast over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department have issued the warnings this morning.
Storms are predicted in the central and northern regions and waves in the Andaman Sea forecast up to two metres, according to the TMD.
Seree Supratid of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Centre said… “We’re transitioning into the rainy season. We should expect to see heavy rain, even flooding, in August.”
Rain and thunderstorms are set to cover 40%of the northern region, which includes provinces like Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak and Phrae, until tomorrow morning.
Bangkok has thunderstorms predicted until 6am tomorrow, with lows of 26 degrees celsius.
60 percent of the south will be battered with rain and waves up to two metres high. Provinces affected include tourist areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang.
The Thaiger has included its preferred forecasts as a guide for the next 24 hours…
Weather forecast for Phuket
Weather forecast for Bangkok
Weather forecast for Chiang Mai
Weather forecast for Khon Kaen
Bangkok
Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta
AirAsia Indonesia says they will resume direct flights between Phuket and Jakarta on the second of July this year. Flights will be available three times a week.
For AirAsia, the move marks a return of the route which had been flown for a number of years in the past.
“Currently the traveling trend continues to increase especially in the youth market, hence demand to open unique routes is increasing as well,” said AirAsia Indonesia president director Dendy Kurniawan.
“Phuket is Thailand’s biggest island on the western side of the Malay Peninsula and boasts various destinations, such as Phi Phi Island, Patong, the Big Buddha statue in Chalong and Phuket Old Town.”
The carrier is currently offering promotional fares from 583,000 Rupiah (1,275 baht) one way that can be booked until May 26 for a travel period between July 2 and Oct. 25 this year.
Other direct flights served by AirAsia from Thailand to Indonesia are Jakarta-Bangkok, Medan-Bangkok and Denpasar-Bangkok.
Sadly, the once popular AirAsia Phuket to Bali fights remain shelved.
