South Korean local company owner falls to his death in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
South Korean local company owner falls to his death in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Sanook
Sanook has reported that a Korean man has died after jumping from a flat roof on a department store in Huay Kaew Road, Chiang Mai.
CCTV shows the man at the view point yesterday, according to Chang Pheuak police. Three or four other tourists were also enjoying the view at the same location. Another person came onto the view point and shortly after jumped, according to witnesses. The man was found near the entrance to the store on the ground floor, reported Sanook.
Emergency responders provided CPR and rushed to the Maharat Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The South Korean man has been identified as 45 year old In Boom Lee. He was married and operated a tour business nearby.
He was described as a likable man with no obvious business problems, according to people that knew him. He didn’t argue with his wife and there seemed no reason to jump off the roof.
A doctor’s report, medication and identification were found in a bag he was carrying at the time.
Police are trying to determine whether he fell or jumped.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai tourism operators paint gloomy outlook
Tourism in Chiang Mai has been decimated by the downturn in Chinese arrivals. Tour operators and officials are hoping that more Western tourists would fill their place, especially during the next few months.
The Chiang Mai News reports that a hotel operator in the Prapokklao area says her business had been terrible the last few months. She was now forced to offer rooms by the month at discounts. These offers traditionally would attract more Westerners on longer stays.
Food vendors all over the city said that since the Chinese stopped coming in greater numbers there are fewer customers. They rely on passing trade and office workers.
“It used to be vibrant but not any more,” they said.
30 year old Ek Namjit says that the situation was as bad as Phuket – that is to say “terrible”.
Low prices for hotel rooms meant that some people would go out of business. He was forced to do two jobs to make ends meet.
According to the article, the high season may provide some respite with the arrival of westerners but the overriding message was that the tourism business was in a bad situation.
Chiang Mai News is quoting operators as saying that negative incidents and the resulting adverse Chinese social media comment had affected the Chinese tourism market considerably.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
Chiang Mai
Indonesian woman arrested over Chiang Mai August drug/robberies
Police have arrested an Indonesian woman for the alleged drugging of two tourists in Chiang Mai back in August, one of whom was found later dead in his hotel room.
The suspect fled to Chantaburi, where she was apprehended, and has been transferred back to Chiang Mai police.
Read the original report about the suspect HERE.
Acting Chiang Mai police chief Pol Col Pichet Jiranansasin identified the suspect as 54 year old Linda Wellish (not official spelling), an Indonesian national who was arrested on a Chiang Mai court arrest warrant issued on August 29 on suspicion of drugging the two men.
In the first case, the body of a 56 year old Indian tourist Tharak Bart Hamas was found dead on a hotel bed in downtown Chiang Mai on the night of August 20. A cup of coffee was found near the bed. Hotel staff told police that the man had checked in with a pretty Thai woman with short hair.
In the second case, American tourist, 69 year old Gene Ber Ulfgang, was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tambon Chank Phuek in Muang district on the evening of August 21.
He was treated in a private hospital for two days before recovering sufficiently to give his account to police. He told them he had met a woman in a beer bar and taken her back to his hotel room.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong
Enthusiasts are seeking permission to fly 64,000 lanterns on the night of Loy Krathong in Chiang Mai, despite a nation-wide ban. Loy Krathong is on this Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Chiang Mai provincial administration has imposed strict regulations on the release of flying lanterns into the sky as well as on the sale and ignition of firecrackers and fireworks on Loy Krathong day.
Thai PBS reports that there have been several requests from private and public sectors for permission to release more than 64,000 flying lanterns this Thursday.
Topping the list is Mae Rim district which has asked to release 18,615 lanterns, including 12,000 lanterns from the Learning Centre for Sustainable Economy, Muang district’s 16,000 lanterns, Sansai district’s 12,000 lanterns and Doi Saked’s 3,000 lanterns.
Under the regulations, any releasing of flying lanterns need prior approval from local authorities.
Yesterday, Assanee Buranupakorn, secretary of the Muang district mayor, led municipal and Muang district police to check shops selling fireworks and firecrackers. They were looking for giant firecrackers which could cause dangers to the public.
Sales of firecrackers and fireworks in public places are not permitted and violators can face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of 10,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
