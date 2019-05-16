Connect with us

Krabi

Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Wastewater was flowing into the sea at Koh Phi Phi in Krabi as business operators have been caught releasing untreated water and waste into the sea. The issue has gone viral in social media with local officials scrambling to respond.

Black water was photographed lapping the shores of Loh Dalam beach on Koh Phi Phi five days ago. One of the local business operators claimed this black water was mostly from a hotel and restaurant operator who are releasing untreated water into the sea. They didn’t disclose the names of the offending businesses.

Ao Nang Tambol Administrative Chief Pankam Kittitarakun says, “This black water was seen after the rain five days ago. Today there is no black water on the beach. Officials are checking to identify the source of the discoloured water.”

Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krabi

Two people seriously injured after guns fired in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 16, 2019

By

Two people seriously injured after guns fired in Krabi | The Thaiger

Police are now hunting for suspects who fired more than 10 shots at two men in Krabi. Klongtom Police were notified of the incident at a house yesterday afternoon.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find two people injured – 40 year old Yannatee Aramchim and 30 year old Nakin Rueangchoo. They were rushed to hospital and are expected to recover.

Police say that about four suspects on a pickup truck stopped in front of the house brandishing guns. The suspects then fired more than 10 shots at Mr Yannatee and Mr Nakin before speeding away.

Police are now hunting for suspects and investigating the incident. No motive has been mentioned at this stage.

Two people seriously injured after guns fired in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Krabi

Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 days ago

on

May 14, 2019

By

Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station | The Thaiger

A Nuea Klong Police officer in Krabi has shot himself inside the police station.

Nuea Klong Police became aware of the incident at 7pm last night. Emergency responders arrived to find the body of 50 year old Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak Yujaroen inside the communications room at the Nuea Klong Police Station. Next to the man’s lifeless body they found a handgun. Bullet wounds were found on his temple.

Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak’s wife told police that she believes her husband was stressed about debt and personal health problems.

She told police that three days before the shooting he had hosted the wedding ceremony and celebrations for his son. He had borrowed 103,000 baht cash from his relatives for the ceremony.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Environment

Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future | The Thaiger

“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”

by Pratch Rujivcanarom

Maya Bay’s visitors will have to book in advance for limited day tours once the popular tourist magnet reopens to the public.

After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.

“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.

He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.

“The first and foremost issue is to determine and implement the visitor quota for Maya Bay,” he said.

“From now on, tourists will have to book their seats in advance for limited standardised day tours to Maya Bay. Individual visitors will not be allowed to visit the bay on their own; each tour to the bay will have no more than 300 people per trip and each trip will be of 60 minutes duration around Maya Bay.”

Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.

“We would like to restore the pristine nature of Maya Bay from the scars of mass tourism and preserve it as a prominent marine animal sanctuary rather than continue to exploit its beautiful nature with unsustainable tourism.

Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers - Maya Bay's tourism future | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 hours ago

ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 hours ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 629 hours ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ3 days ago

ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ | The Thaiger
ข่าว6 days ago

เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว6 days ago

พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว2 weeks ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น

Trending