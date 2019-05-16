Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Krabi
Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi
Wastewater was flowing into the sea at Koh Phi Phi in Krabi as business operators have been caught releasing untreated water and waste into the sea. The issue has gone viral in social media with local officials scrambling to respond.
Black water was photographed lapping the shores of Loh Dalam beach on Koh Phi Phi five days ago. One of the local business operators claimed this black water was mostly from a hotel and restaurant operator who are releasing untreated water into the sea. They didn’t disclose the names of the offending businesses.
Ao Nang Tambol Administrative Chief Pankam Kittitarakun says, “This black water was seen after the rain five days ago. Today there is no black water on the beach. Officials are checking to identify the source of the discoloured water.”
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Krabi
Two people seriously injured after guns fired in Krabi
Police are now hunting for suspects who fired more than 10 shots at two men in Krabi. Klongtom Police were notified of the incident at a house yesterday afternoon.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find two people injured – 40 year old Yannatee Aramchim and 30 year old Nakin Rueangchoo. They were rushed to hospital and are expected to recover.
Police say that about four suspects on a pickup truck stopped in front of the house brandishing guns. The suspects then fired more than 10 shots at Mr Yannatee and Mr Nakin before speeding away.
Police are now hunting for suspects and investigating the incident. No motive has been mentioned at this stage.
Krabi
Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station
A Nuea Klong Police officer in Krabi has shot himself inside the police station.
Nuea Klong Police became aware of the incident at 7pm last night. Emergency responders arrived to find the body of 50 year old Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak Yujaroen inside the communications room at the Nuea Klong Police Station. Next to the man’s lifeless body they found a handgun. Bullet wounds were found on his temple.
Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak’s wife told police that she believes her husband was stressed about debt and personal health problems.
She told police that three days before the shooting he had hosted the wedding ceremony and celebrations for his son. He had borrowed 103,000 baht cash from his relatives for the ceremony.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Environment
Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future
“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”
by Pratch Rujivcanarom
After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.
“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.
He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.
“The first and foremost issue is to determine and implement the visitor quota for Maya Bay,” he said.
“From now on, tourists will have to book their seats in advance for limited standardised day tours to Maya Bay. Individual visitors will not be allowed to visit the bay on their own; each tour to the bay will have no more than 300 people per trip and each trip will be of 60 minutes duration around Maya Bay.”
Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.
“We would like to restore the pristine nature of Maya Bay from the scars of mass tourism and preserve it as a prominent marine animal sanctuary rather than continue to exploit its beautiful nature with unsustainable tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui
Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi
As readers abandon print, The Nation announces closure of daily printed paper
15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive
Register your hotel within 30 days – Hua Hin unlicensed premises warned
Expat life in Thailand – a balancing act
Police and passenger die in Phitsanulok collision
Compromise could save expressway authority from paying exorbitant compensation
Two people seriously injured after guns fired in Krabi
Weather warnings out for parts of the country
Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya
Co-ordinated pipe bomb attacks in Yala injure five
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
New Democrat leader may lean party away from pro-Army coalition
Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta
Officials investigate complaints of elephants on Phuket beach
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Phuket2 days ago
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Police looking for Thai man who raped Norwegian tourist after Full Moon Party
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
-
South3 days ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary