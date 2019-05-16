Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Wastewater was flowing into the sea at Koh Phi Phi in Krabi as business operators have been caught releasing untreated water and waste into the sea. The issue has gone viral in social media with local officials scrambling to respond.

Black water was photographed lapping the shores of Loh Dalam beach on Koh Phi Phi five days ago. One of the local business operators claimed this black water was mostly from a hotel and restaurant operator who are releasing untreated water into the sea. They didn’t disclose the names of the offending businesses.

Ao Nang Tambol Administrative Chief Pankam Kittitarakun says, “This black water was seen after the rain five days ago. Today there is no black water on the beach. Officials are checking to identify the source of the discoloured water.”





