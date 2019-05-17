Chiang Mai songthaews and tuk-tuk drivers complain about Grab | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai songthaews and tuk-tuk drivers complain about Grab
Drivers of red public songthaews and tuk-tuks have submitted a petition to Chiang Mai’s provincial governor complaining about the Grab ride-hailing App.
The Grab service is offered on a very intuitive smartphone app and provided by normal drivers. The petition said the Grab App had caused their income to drop by more than 50%. They say the service is illegal and want authorities to do something about it.
The deputy governor Phutthipong Sirimat says he would pass this case to the Dhamrongtham Centre and director of the provincial land transport office for further investigation.
The petitioner’s leader, Korn Kankanokporn, says drivers’ incomes had dropped from around 2,500 to less than 1,500 baht per day since Grab arrived. He says Grab use personal cars and motorcycles, which had no public transport licence and were hence illegal.
The group has made similar complaints before without success. He said his group would employ the Chiang Mai Lawyers Council.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Weather warnings out for parts of the country
The annual monsoon is here.
Bangkok, along with 55 other provinces in Thailand, have thunderstorms forecast over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department have issued the warnings this morning.
Storms are predicted in the central and northern regions and waves in the Andaman Sea forecast up to two metres, according to the TMD.
Seree Supratid of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Centre said… “We’re transitioning into the rainy season. We should expect to see heavy rain, even flooding, in August.”
Rain and thunderstorms are set to cover 40%of the northern region, which includes provinces like Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak and Phrae, until tomorrow morning.
Bangkok has thunderstorms predicted until 6am tomorrow, with lows of 26 degrees celsius.
60 percent of the south will be battered with rain and waves up to two metres high. Provinces affected include tourist areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang.
The Thaiger has included its preferred forecasts as a guide for the next 24 hours…
Weather forecast for Phuket
Weather forecast for Bangkok
Weather forecast for Chiang Mai
Weather forecast for Khon Kaen
Chiang Mai
Family of Canadian man who died ziplining in Chiang Mai calls for changes
PHOTO: Spencer Donaldson at the Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai, moments before he jumped to his death – Supplied by Spencer’s family.
“Flight of the Gibbon isn’t listed on the website of Association for Challenge Course Technology as a member and the Association have denied that the Chiang Mai ride is a member.”
The family of a Canadian man who died in a Chiang Mai zipline accident last month hopes the tragedy will help spark safety upgrades. Spencer Donaldson attached to the harness for a five-kilometre ride at the Flight of the Gibbon ride on April 13. Moments later he stepped off the platform and fell 12 metres as his fiancee watched. Spencer died on impact with the ground.
He was remembered by friends and family as an “outgoing person who loved life” at a memorial service in his hometown in Fruitvale, British Columbia, last weekend.
Flight of the Gibbon says before getting on the zipline, Mr. Donaldson completed a safety orientation, claiming that he was within the ride’s 125 kilogram weight limit, a matter of contention in Thai social media following the fatal incident.
Flight of the Gibbon claims Spencer’s death was as a result of “metallurgic failure.”
But Spencer’s family believe the cable clamps on the ride were not fixed properly before he left the platform.
“We are very happy to have the support of the Thai government and local authorities to implement change and accountability that will make safety in ziplining equal to other countries.”
Flight of the Gibbon claims to be a member of the Association for Challenge Course Technology, an industry group that focuses in part on standards and credentials for the adventure rides around the world.
But Flight of the Gibbon isn’t listed on their website as a member and the Association have denied that the Chiang Mai ride is a member.
The Donaldson family has now hired Kevin Smith, a Canadian zipline operator, to investigate the circumstances around their son’s death.
SOURCE: Global News Canada
Part of the harness that was used by Mr Donaldson is now a part of police evidence in the investigation into the Canadian’s death
Chiang Mai
Konnichiwa – welcome to Thailand’s Top 10 cultural destinations
by Nisanath Kungwanwong
Congratulations ‘Hinoki Land’ in Chiang Mai for being recognised by the Thai Culture Ministry as one of Thailand’s Top 10 Cultural Destinations. It looks…so… Thai?!?
“Hinoki Land should not be included in the list, as it merely copies a Japanese tourist spot of the same name.”
The ministry’s Cultural Promotion Office recently announced the top 10 cultural destinations for people to visit.
The destinations were selected from popular places nationwide, ranging from a botanical garden to an architectural museum, an agricultural farm, a nightlife theatre and, well, this!
Besides Hinoki Land in Chiang Mai’s Chaiya Prakan district, the other places are Chiang Rai’s Doi Tung, Jim Thompson Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri, the Buffalo Village in Suphan Buri, Woodland Muangmai in Nakhon Pathom province, Ancient City in Samut Prakan, the Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok and the Phuket Fantasea theatre.
According to the announcement, the ministry selected these places in order to honour them for their cultural heritage
The ministry also aims to encourage the general public to promote cultural heritage at both local and national levels.
Hinoki Land in Chiang Mai, not looking very ‘Thai’
However, the ministry did not mention the criteria for its selection, which led the public to wonder about the choices. A Chiang Mai cultural promotion officer said her office had not nominated Hinoki Land, but it that was done by the headquarters in Bangkok.
The Cultural Ministry declined to explain the criteria for selection, saying its officers were in a meeting to discuss the issue and would reveal the criteria today.
“I’m surprised that the Culture Ministry nominated Hinoki Land, which imitates Japan’s popular destination,” Phakkhanan Winitchai, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai Office, said.
“The ministry should reveal the selection criteria. If the criteria claims to be based on Thai culture, it may not be credible. However, if the place was selected for its international value, it may pass.”
Phuket Fantasea – on of the country’s Top 10 cultural destinations
