“This area is a local attraction for both Thai and foreign tourists. Monkeys haven’t interrupted locals. Only the government office near the monkey viewing point was damaged.”

A public hearing was held yesterday between the Sirey community, led by Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang and Prarob Hanchang, Director of Natural Resources Division and officials from the Natural and Environment Resources Phuket Office.

“There are about 200-300 monkeys in this area. Some of them have health problems such as obesity and skin diseases. Sanitation, infrastructure and improvement in the area’s amenity are necessary because this area is a popular tourism attraction,” says Khun Pongchart.

“The monkeys don’t attack people but we have to prevent potential accidents and the spread of disease within the monkey community. These monkeys have to be sterilised to control the numbers. Warning signs have also been set up to warn local residents and tourists not to feed the monkeys.”

Khun Prarob says, “this is the second public hearing. It was raining most of the day so not many people attended today’s public hearing. We need to adapt the current plan by conducting a local questionnaire to survey people’s opinions.”

Locals in Rassada agreed with monkey birth control and moving some of the monkeys to nearby islands.

Read more HERE.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong