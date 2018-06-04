An Indian journalist says he’s been assaulted, stripped, photographed and blackmailed in Pattaya by other Indians. He made an official complaint filed with Pattaya police.

The 40 year old victim, Anirban Ghosh – writer for the Times of India – lodged the complaint at 1am on Sunday morning.

Anirban claims that some Indians had contacted him saying they wanted to hire him to take pictures for a tour company with a plan to promote the tours in the Indian travel market.

Taking up the offer, he checked into a hotel in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province. But on Friday night he alleges that a heated argument broke our with the men when they allegedly failed to pay him the sum of money agreed. He then claims that the two Indian men assaulted and stripped him and, after photographing him, threatened to blackmail him.

“They threatened to send those pictures and even video clips to social-media pages that are well-known in India if I didn’t give them money. I am famous there. So, I had to give them the 200,000 rupees (nearly 100,000 baht) I had in my possession,” the victim said.

The attackers allegedly also demanded that the 40 year old sign two cheques for them. After he gave in, they fled the scene.

The victim decided to call a friend for help the following day. The friend is married to a Thai woman who took him to the police station to lodge the complaint.

Police say they will investigate the case and find the culprits.

BREAKING: 26 year old Sumit Kayan and 32 year old Rahul Wadhawah have now been detained by Pattaya police. Two cheques and credit cards belonging to the 40 year old Indian victim were found with the men.

SOURCES: The Nation, Thailand News

- The Thaiger & The Nation