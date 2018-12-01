Two year battle for hospital compensation | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Two year battle for hospital compensation
Thai media 77jowo is reporting that the Hua Hin Hospital and the Department of Public Health have agreed to return more than 20,000 baht to a man from the Netherlands who claims he was ripped off by the hospital because he was a foreigner.
Back in September 2016 a man, Erwin Buse, complained to the government watchdog Damrongtham in Prajuap Khiri Khan that he had been obliged to pay 300 baht for each visit to the hospital and an unexplained 858 baht “admission fee”. The man, a former engineer, was suffering from prostate cancer at the time.
He claims that he was ripped off because he was a foreigner. By that time he had already been in Thailand ten years and had a Thai wife.
But he says justice was slow in coming. He recounted that visits to the hospital were painful round trips of 200 kilometers on a motorcycle. He says the hospital kept on coming up with excuses not to pay him.
But 77Jowo reported good news for Mr Buse on a recent visit to the Prajuap Damrongtham office. He was told by the office that he would be receiving 20,000 baht from the Hua Hin Hospital and the Department of Public Health by the end of this month. The fight has been dragging on for two years.
Thai media is reporting that Mr Buse now suffers from intestinal cancer, has no job and looks after goats. His Thai wife runs a salon in Makham Khong, Koh Lak, they said.
SOURCE: 77Jowo
Hua Hin
400,000 baht Hua Hin shark net comes loose again
Talknewsonline is reporting that the shark net installed along Sai Noi Beach in Hua Hin has come loose for the second time and floated ashore.
The net was installed back in September after a Norwegian tourist Werner Danielsen was bitten by an alleged shark while swimming at the beach last April.
Official visited the beach yesterday after a local hotel manager called to say the net had come loose from its anchoring buoys in heavy seas. Officials confirmed that it was the second time the net had become detached but that it would be fixed by next week.
The net was installed at a cost of 400,000 baht after much debate following the attack by what was thought to be a bull shark. Mr Danielsen, who has a Thai wife and visits Thailand each year, needed expensive treatment in two hospitals and racked up bills of a reported 300,000 baht during his recovery.
Read more about that incident HERE.
SOURCE: Talknewsonline
Food Scene
Hua Hin seafood sellers told not to overcharge customers
“Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods.”
PHOTO: Downshiftology
Food-shop owners and street food sellers in Hua Hin say they will sign an MoU with the Hua Hin municipal office which will require them to strictly abide by trading rules and not to overcharge their customers, especially for seafoods.
Story about the over-charging food vendors HERE.
The measure to rein in the food sellers follows a recent social media post by a Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin, aka Win Liewwarin, who complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods when he dined with a few friends at a seafood shop about two months ago.
The post has drawn many online responses criticising the overcharging by seafoods restaurants and food-shops on the famous walking street. It has also prompted the district chief officer, Thanon Panphipat, to try and reign in the extortionate pricing.
Thanon held a meeting with food-shop owners and street food sellers at the district office to discuss the alleged overcharging problem and it was agreed at the meeting all the food sellers would be made to sign an MoU promising to not overcharge customers and to follow other trading regulations.
Regarding the author’s complaint, the district chief officer said the case was unclear as the author did not provide evidence to prove he was overcharged. The author, meanwhile, said he didn’t want to press any charge against the food seller but merely wanted to warn the other tourists to be careful.
Thanon said the municipal administration have warned food sellers to show price lists and service fees to inform customers.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Hua Hin
Seafood street restaurant holders go on the offensive
WARNING: Strong language ahead
A street restaurant owner has given authorities in Hua Hin a spray complaining they are being singled out for overpriced seafood in their stores.
Talk News Online says the controversy kicked off by an award-winning writer was an ongoing drama.
SEA Write award winner Somchai Liawwarin complained on his Facebook page two months ago after he was charged 6,000 baht for a meal in the Torung Night Market in Hua Hin.
He said he was ripped off and forced to pay 1,000 baht for prawns. He claims the price was not listed on the menu. It would normally be around 200 baht, he said.
The case sparked a backlash (code for ‘raid) against traders by the local authorities. Prajuab Khirikhan commerce representative Prasopchai Phoonkert says that measures had been taken to rein in the traders and make them display prices but it was tough to get them to fall into line.
“Asking 1,000 baht for a BBQ prawn was over the top,” he said.
Now one of the traders known as “Ee Jiap” has gone online to blast the authorities.
In a foul-mouthed rant she said it was ridiculous that stall owners were being singled out.
“What about the lottery vendors who sell overpriced tickets and the rogue taxi drivers,” she screamed online.
“We can’t even go outside our doors before some official, police or army guy with reporters following comes crashing down on our heads.”
“We’re not selling fucking grass… Sir”.
SOURCE: Talk News
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Thailand’s Seniors are world’s most active Airbnb hosts and guests
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers
Two year battle for hospital compensation
Female tourist injured by speedboat propellor at Koh Phi Phi
Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade
School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls
Minister promises a year of ‘Khon’
Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Co-working space – not just for start-ups
Import of birds and poultry from Russia suspended to avoid bird flu
Thais need to have more babies to reverse declining population
Singapore businessman’s Porsche hits Krabi Police officer
Alleged drug mule shot dead in clash with troops in Chiang Rai
Government to give cash handouts to oil palm planters
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
-
Opinion2 hours ago
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
-
Phuket2 days ago
Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
-
Thailand3 days ago
Buffalo smiles end up in tears
-
Thailand3 days ago
Arrivals up 20% – visa fee waiver
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
31 year old British tourist arrested in Chiang Mai – Drugs and overstay
You must be logged in to post a comment Login