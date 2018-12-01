Two year battle for hospital compensation | The Thaiger

Thai media 77jowo is reporting that the Hua Hin Hospital and the Department of Public Health have agreed to return more than 20,000 baht to a man from the Netherlands who claims he was ripped off by the hospital because he was a foreigner.

Back in September 2016 a man, Erwin Buse, complained to the government watchdog Damrongtham in Prajuap Khiri Khan that he had been obliged to pay 300 baht for each visit to the hospital and an unexplained 858 baht “admission fee”. The man, a former engineer, was suffering from prostate cancer at the time.

He claims that he was ripped off because he was a foreigner. By that time he had already been in Thailand ten years and had a Thai wife.

But he says justice was slow in coming. He recounted that visits to the hospital were painful round trips of 200 kilometers on a motorcycle. He says the hospital kept on coming up with excuses not to pay him.

But 77Jowo reported good news for Mr Buse on a recent visit to the Prajuap Damrongtham office. He was told by the office that he would be receiving 20,000 baht from the Hua Hin Hospital and the Department of Public Health by the end of this month. The fight has been dragging on for two years.

Thai media is reporting that Mr Buse now suffers from intestinal cancer, has no job and looks after goats. His Thai wife runs a salon in Makham Khong, Koh Lak, they said.

SOURCE: 77Jowo





