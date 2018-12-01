Female tourist injured by speedboat propellor at Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Krabi
Female tourist injured by speedboat propellor at Koh Phi Phi
A Chinese woman has been severely injured and rushed to hospital after being hit by a speedboat propeller while swimming at Koh Phi Phi in Krabi Province this morning.
Police say the woman suffered cuts to her back and thighs before being rushed to the Koh Phi Phi Hospital and then later transferred to Phuket Vachira hospital by boat.
Police said the 39 year old woman ‘Jung Xiadun’ (not official spelling), was visiting the island along with 19 other Chinese tourists and a Chinese tour guide, ‘Jung Ming Guang’ (not official spelling).
They were in a speedboat driven by 26 year old Chatchai Khacharoen, who was accompanied by a crew, 26 year old Yingyong Kongkwamsuk.
The guide, Chatchai and Yingyong were taken to Kop Phi Phi police station for questioning. Chatchai told police that while he was parking the boat, the woman jumped into the sea before the boat completely stopped.
Chatchai said he did not see the woman at the back of his boat when he reversing the boat to stop.
The guide, Chatchai and Yingyong have been charged with neglect causing injury.
Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.
Singapore businessman’s Porsche hits Krabi Police officer
A Singaporean businessman, driving a luxury sports car, has hit Krabi police at a checkpoint yesterday in Krabi.
The Krabi City Police were conducting a scheduled checkpoint at about noon yesterday on Petkasem Road in Krabi City.
The Porsche was driven by 65 year old Simon Ong Chin Sim, a Singaporean businessman, His vehicle struck traffic police Sen Sgt Maj Suriya Chumduang. The officer was taken to Krabi Hospital while Mr Sim was taken to Krabi City Police Station.
Police checked and clocked Mr Sim’s car was travelling at 200 km/hr, along with another five Porsche cars heading to Krabi City. Mr Sim was the third car in the group. He tried to brake and avoid the collision when the car in front of him tried to stop. His car spun around and hit the police officer.
At this stage he has been charged with reckless driving causing injury.
Black-tip reef sharks frequenting Koh Phi-Phi beaches
A school of black-tip reef sharks has been sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of Phi-Phi islands, causing more excitement among conservationists,
Thai PBS says that even Dr Thorn Thamrongnavasawat, a well-known marine scientist attached to the fishery faculty of Kasetsart University, admitted he was astonished by the sightings of the sharks.
“Believe it or not this is Thai sea and the Phi-Phi island. Four years ago, there was no hope. Look, today at Phi-Phi, there are sharks swimming in knee-deep water along the coral reefs around the national park, not just at Maya Bay,” wrote Dr Thorn in his post on the social media together with a clip showing the sharks swimming.
The clip has attracted a stream of praises from netizens for the tireless effort of park officials to restore the environment of Phi-Phi islands and the nearby Maya Bay where black-tip reef sharks were also sighted.
(The article then goes on to say that ALL Phi Phi island beaches are currently closed, which is incorrect. Maya Bay and its beach has ongoing restricted access, but all other Phi Phi beaches and bays remain open for tourists.)
MAYA BAYBlacktip reef sharks were spotted at the recovering Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley today. This morning official at the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park reported that many Blacktip reef sharks were discovered swimming just off the beach in Maya Bay. They said it was a good sign of the improving biological system.VIDEO: DNP/Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Big drug dealer killed in Krabi
A man police describe as a ‘Chaai’ drug dealer in Krabi has been killed by Border Patrol Police after he opened fire on police over the weekend.
33 year old Somchaai Maithong was shot with three bullets by police after he opened fire as he was fleeing police at a rubber plantation in Krabi.
Police checked his body and found 4,000 of methamphetamine pills and a handgun with him. Nearby police discovered a hut where they found a rifle and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
The killing came after police conducted a sting operation but Somchaai was alerted before police came to arrest him.
Somchai opened fire on police but died in the subsequent shoot-out.
