Hua Hin

Seafood street restaurant holders go on the offensive

The Thaiger

10 hours ago

WARNING: Strong language ahead

A street restaurant owner has given authorities in Hua Hin a spray complaining they are being singled out for overpriced seafood in their stores.

Talk News Online says the controversy kicked off by an award-winning writer was an ongoing drama.

SEA Write award winner Somchai Liawwarin complained on his Facebook page two months ago after he was charged 6,000 baht for a meal in the Torung Night Market in Hua Hin.

He said he was ripped off and forced to pay 1,000 baht for prawns. He claims the price was not listed on the menu. It would normally be around 200 baht, he said.

The case sparked a backlash (code for ‘raid) against traders by the local authorities. Prajuab Khirikhan commerce representative Prasopchai Phoonkert says that measures had been taken to rein in the traders and make them display prices but it was tough to get them to fall into line.

“Asking 1,000 baht for a BBQ prawn was over the top,” he said.

Now one of the traders known as “Ee Jiap” has gone online to blast the authorities.

In a foul-mouthed rant she said it was ridiculous that stall owners were being singled out.

“What about the lottery vendors who sell overpriced tickets and the rogue taxi drivers,” she screamed online.

“We can’t even go outside our doors before some official, police or army guy with reporters following comes crashing down on our heads.”

“We’re not selling fucking grass… Sir”.

SOURCE: Talk News



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin

Beware. Horny elephants in Hua Hin

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

November 13, 2018

By

PHOTO: Talk News Online

Kulsawek Sawekwannakorn has posted on Facebook about two elephants causing a traffic jam as they faced off on the Phusai to Sai-En Road near Hua Hin last Sunday morning.

Traffic was stopped for 20 minutes as pachyderms Bunchuay and Bunmee charged at each other. Because that’s what you do when you’re a horny bull elephant and vying for a lady elephant’s attention.

The cars would just have to wait it out. Park managers and very loud ‘elephant whisperers’ appeared to have the situation under control.

People on the video say that the elephants are in musth and drivers would just have to wait it out.  Musth is when male elephants can be very aggressive around each other and can be a danger to anyone or anything around at the time, including humans and cars.

Check out the video HERE.

Hua Hin

Rescuers get provisions into flooded Prachuab Khiri Khan district

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

November 11, 2018

By

Army and rescue workers, loaded up with ready-made foods and drinking water, were visiting villages behind Chong Lom dam in Bang Saphan Noi district of Prachuab Khiri Khan yesterday after the area was cut off from the outside world.

The only road into the district was flooded and had become impassable.

Rescuers responded to a distress alert from Amporn Thaokruamat, village head of Village 8 in Tambon Chang Rak where residents of 70 households have been trapped in their village and are unable to get out to get food, drinking water and other necessities.

Thai PBS reports that the rescuers travelled in four-wheel drive vehicles up to a certain distance and then trekked through rubber plantations to reach the village with their supplies of ready-made food and bottled drinking water for the residents.

Rain has stopped in Bang Saphan and Bang Saphan Noi districts on Saturday but severl areas still remain flooded as backhoes of the Royal Irrigation Department stepped up dredging operation to widen the mouth of Klong Bang Saphan to facilitate the flow of excess water into the sea.

Water level in Klong Bang Saphan has lowered to about 15 centimetres below the edge of both banks of the klong, hence, causing flood water to recede at Bang Saphan hospital, the market and the railway station.

Water level at several small reservoirs in the district has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS

Hua Hin

Prachuap Khiri Khan floods trigger evacuations

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 9, 2018

By

Bang Saphan Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan transferred 10 patients in critical condition to a provincial hospital last night amid heavy flooding triggered by more than 200 millimetres of rainfall in just 24 hours in parts of the province.  Floodwaters outside the Bang Saphan Hospital prompted the evacuation of nine patients on respiratory aid as well as a pregnant woman.

At least five schools remain closed today.

Kittikorn Thepyoo-amnuay, head of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office says the water level at Wang Yao Bridge on the Phetchkasem Highway was “beyond critical” at above 7.5 metres and still rising.

Parts of urban Prachuap Khiri Khan were inundated and runoff from the Tanaosri Mountain Range was expected to add to the city’s woes this afternoon, he warned. Some 3,000 residents of Bang Saphan Noi district have already been affected, Kittikorn said, and aid was being distributed.

Second Lieutenant Kowit Sukkham, head of the Muang Prachuap Khiri Khan military team charged with maintaining order, has supplemented his officers with soldiers from Thanarat Military Camp in helping flood-affected residents of Tambon Bang Saphan in Bang Saphan Noi district, where hours of rainfall had left low-laying areas submerged in 130 centimetres of floodwater.

Prachuap Khiri Khan floods trigger evacuations | News by The Thaiger

STORY: The Nation

