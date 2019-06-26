Neighbours demand officials get rid of noisy and smelly birds in Hua Hin | The Thaiger

Golfers fall in love with courses for their beautiful views, world-class services, and impeccable layouts. Some golfers also have a love to hate relationship with all those courses that really test their ability. The Golfscape team has been researching the most challenging courses to play in Asia with the help of journalists, professional golfers, and course designers.

Take a look at the golf courses that give an incredible game whilst also leaving players determined to complete some of the hardest holes in Asia…

★ All of the courses with stars alongside their names are golf clubs that have been recommended to us by industry leaders. Underneath these courses you will find their comments on why they stood out as the most challenging golf courses in Asia.

1. West Course, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Located in the lush hilltop setting of Bukit Kiara, TPC Kuala Lumpur is home to two courses, East and West. The 18 hole championship West Course underwent a redesign in 2007 that modernised the tournament play strategy. The most challenging hole on the course is the 16th, a risk versus reward decision that will make or break a player’s score on this drive-able par 4.

2. Eden Course, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

Since 1959 a hole named “The Ultimate” is the finisher for players every year at the Hong Kong Open, European Tour, and Asian Tour at the Hong Kong Golf Club. “The Ultimate” is the 18th hole on the world renowned Eden Course and is one of Asia’s most notorious holes. The 18th has resulted in drama, frustration, and some slight joy for those lucky players over the last six decades. Nevertheless, there are too many victims of the hole to list in this piece…

3. Siem Reap Booyoung Country Club, Cambodia

The world class golf course in Cambodia, Siem Reap Booyoung Country Club, features one of the most challenging courses in Asia. The layout, a Kentaro Sato design, is a test for most players. Holes 7, 9, and 12 are the ones to watch out for. The 12th hole is an ‘S’ shaped course set upon a two tiered green, good luck!

4. Santiburi Samui Country Club, Koh Samui, Thailand

An essential stop on the PGA Asian Tour is the 18 hole championship Santiburi Samui Country Club, a beautiful hillside course in Thailand. The two most challenging holes on the course are the 3rd and 17th. In brief, the 17th named “The Summit” is the signature hole at Santiburi Samui Country Club. The shot is a difficult one as players need to avoid the cliffs along the right side of the fairway (be prepared for a blind tee shot!) On the other hand, the panoramic views from this hole are stunning.

5. Serapong, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore ★

Voted best golf course in South East Asia, Sentosa Golf Club is the host of the well known Singapore Open. The Serapong course underwent a huge revamp in 2007 that boosted configurations and bunker complexes. Additionally, the greens are now faster and even more challenging! The course is filled with huge lakes and incredible views making it a popular round for golfers all over the world.