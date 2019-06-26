Three arrested with over 12,000 meth pills and crystal meth in Thalang, Phuket | The Thaiger

Three drug suspects have been arrested with a total of 12,277 methamphetamine pills and 1.8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) in Thalang.

Thalang Police raided a house in Thalang where they arrested Yuttapong Kenson. Police seized 1.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 10,746 methamphetamine pills.

Police then raided a warehouse in Srisoonthorn where they have arrested a 17 year old male teenager. Police seized 1.72 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Then Police arrested 21 year old Jarinya Tenprakoan. Police seized 1,531 of methamphetamine pills and 63.93 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

They were taken to police station to face legal action.





