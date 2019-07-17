Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy | The Thaiger

(contact details below)

A former England, Totttenham and Brighton football player, Gary Stevens, will start coaching at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy this September.

Gary is a 1984 UEFA Cup winner and 1986 World Cup veteran. He made 204 appearances for Tottenham between 1983 and 1990 but is excited to pursue a challenge outside of the professional game.

He managed Thai Port and Army FC in the Thai Premier League.

“The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is family run and the children here have so much enthusiasm for football. I love the pressure of professional management, despite the lack of job security but it will be refreshing for me to be able to work on a long term basis with children who are just playing because they love the game.”

He is also looking forwards to working with the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy to provide coaching to children from impoverished backgrounds.

“One of the things that really appealed to me about the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is that they work closely with local charity Jungle Aid to do coaching for stateless children near the border with Myanmar.”

“There is also a scholarship program which allows Thai children from impoverished backgrounds to play for free, as Hua Hin is my home now I was looking to get involved in a community program and I think this suits me perfectly.”

The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is based at the Hua Hin International School in the award winning Black Mountain resort and is open to boys and girls aged 4-16. The academy is committed to being a force for good in the local community and has several charitable schemes set up.

