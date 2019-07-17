Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
(contact details below)
A former England, Totttenham and Brighton football player, Gary Stevens, will start coaching at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy this September.
Gary is a 1984 UEFA Cup winner and 1986 World Cup veteran. He made 204 appearances for Tottenham between 1983 and 1990 but is excited to pursue a challenge outside of the professional game.
He managed Thai Port and Army FC in the Thai Premier League.
“The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is family run and the children here have so much enthusiasm for football. I love the pressure of professional management, despite the lack of job security but it will be refreshing for me to be able to work on a long term basis with children who are just playing because they love the game.”
He is also looking forwards to working with the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy to provide coaching to children from impoverished backgrounds.
“One of the things that really appealed to me about the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is that they work closely with local charity Jungle Aid to do coaching for stateless children near the border with Myanmar.”
“There is also a scholarship program which allows Thai children from impoverished backgrounds to play for free, as Hua Hin is my home now I was looking to get involved in a community program and I think this suits me perfectly.”
The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is based at the Hua Hin International School in the award winning Black Mountain resort and is open to boys and girls aged 4-16. The academy is committed to being a force for good in the local community and has several charitable schemes set up.
For more information about the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy:
Website: www.huahinacademy.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huahinacademy
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bmhuahinacademy
Contact: info@huahinacademy.com
For more information about Gary Stevens:
Website: www.garystevens.co
Facebook: www.facebook.com/garystevensuk
Twitter: www.twitter.com/garystevensuk
Instagram: www.instagram.com/garystevensuk
Contact: gary@garystevens.co
Bangkok
Thai farmers and residents from four provinces unhappy about proposed motorway
About 100 affected residents and farmers, from the Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom provinces, are demanding the Thai Department of Highways scrap their environmental impact statements and start again.
The protests are over the 109 kilometre Nakhon Pathom to Cha-am Motorway.
A seminar was held over the weekend called “The Future of Petchaburi and the Motorway to the South” to provide a voice for residents. Department of Highways representatives were at the meeting to respond to resident complaints.
Unhappy residents say they were concerned the project could harm the livelihoods of local residents living in the four provinces, complaining that it will cut through farmland which is relied on to make a living.
They pointed out that the project’s environmental impact statement was already expired, as it had been prepared more than five years previously. Many residents and farmers say they had never been approached about the proposal in the past and they had been ‘in the dark’ about the impact of the new motorway.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Cha-Am blackwater flowing into the beach is “natural in origin” – District Chief
PHOTOS: Daily News
The Cha-Am district chief and a posse of officials have inspected a patch of ‘black water’ flowing into the Gulf of Thailand after social media posts showed “sewage” flowing into the sea at a beach north of Hua Hin.
Not surprisingly, and without evidence, Khajornsak Somboon admitted the offensive outflow was “smelly” but denied it was effluent from local hotels or businesses and claimed it was “natural in origin”.
He claimed that it was “waterlogged water” (we assume a special kind of water that contains water) that had “built up behind a klong due to water levels and release valves being different”.
“When waves forced their way into the system, the filthy water flowed out to the beach,” as translated on ThaiVisa.
Authorities claim they will look into a solution.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Cha-Am district chief Khajornsak Somboon admits the offensive outflow is “smelly” but denies it is effluent from local hotels or businesses
Hua Hin
Neighbours demand officials get rid of noisy and smelly birds in Hua Hin
PHOTO: Banmuang News
Soldiers, police and environmentalists in central Prachuap Khiri Khan headed to a three storey property following up complaints that the building was being harvest ‘birds nests’ for Chinese restaurants. The officials couldn’t find the people involved in the premises or the harvesting for local restaurants.
The local swallows, a protected species, in Thailand would be lured to the building in Soi Ran where the owner would harvest their nests. Neighbours complained to the consumer watchdog Damrongtham Centre about the noise at night used to attract the birds and the stench of polluted water coming from the building.
After the investigation officials left a message on the gate threatening legal action.
A German man who lives next door told Banmuang News that if the problems of noise and smell can’t be sorted out in two months he will be forced to move elsewhere.
SOURCE: Banmuang | ThaiVisa
