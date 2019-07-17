Connect with us

Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

2019 is a year of celebration for Banyan Tree Phuket, with the resort offering two brand new villa categories, as part of its year-long 25th anniversary celebration.

In September this year, the iconic Banyan Tree Phuket, the flagship property for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, will celebrate 25 years as Phuket’s premier holiday resort. The festivities will include the release of the new Serenity Pool Villas and Serenity 3 Bedroom Pool Residences.

Also this September there will be a Charity Golf Tournament, a Phuket Inter Hotel Football Charity Tournament, Tree Planting events with a worldwide goal of planting 25,000 new trees, sustainability activities such as Plastic Free Banyan Tree, and a special gala event to honour guests who have visited the property since its beginning.

But the highlight of the festivities will be the new villas: 25 One Bedroom Serenity Pool Villas and 8 Serenity Three Bedroom Pool Residence, which are now open for bookings for stays from November 1, 2019. The new Villas are located on the Golf Course and provide an ample space for guests to relax and unwind in their own private villa. In true Banyan Tree style all villas are complete with their own private pool.

Sriram Kailasam, Area General Manager, has spent 17 years with Banyan Tree properties.

“Our achievements so far have been beyond anything we could have hoped for in the early years of the property. But every award we win, and every smile we see on the face of our valued and loyal guests, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our launch of the new Serenity Villas and Residences is proof positive that our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction is brighter than ever.”

The Thaiger

Business

PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar | The Thaiger

PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) is poised to invest in the Burmese retail market and the construction of a tank depot for oil and liquefied petroleum gas as well as related facilities in Myanmar. The Thai petro-chemical company’s chairman Attapol Rerkpiboon says the first gas station will open in Q4 this year.

It recently signed agreements with the subsidiaries of Kanbawza KBZ Group of Companies, Brighter Energy and Brighter Energy Retail, to invest in the two projects.

The first, in collaboration with Brighter Energy, involves the supply and distribution of petroleum products and the development of an oil tank depot, a port, and a LPG plant. This project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The second project, a joint venture with Brighter Energy Retail Co Ltd, will see the development of gas stations and and expansion of its Cafe Amazon outlets in the country.

“We plan to operate at least 70 gas stations in Myanmar by 2023.”

It will also expand the Cafe Amazon chain in Myanmar from 7 to 100 branches by 2023.

Currently, the company has a total of 2,800 Cafe Amazon outlets in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Oman.

SOURCE: The Nation

PTT's expansion plans in Myanmar | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Business

Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai Airways Airbus A340, Airplane Pictures

Thai Airways International President Sumeth Damrongchaitham reports that the national airline expects to sign an agreement this month with a US logistics firm on the sale of eight used A340 aircraft worth between 4-4.5 billion baht.

The company is in the process of examining the contract before closing the sale deal of Thai Airways aircraft to the private US company. He added that it also depends on the acceptance of the buyer.

“We are studying details of the contract, especially in the area of pre-operational maintenance activities.”

In regard to THAI’s plan for the purchase of 38 new aircraft, Sumeth said it had submitted the proposal to the Transport Ministry, pending consideration as a policy matter, before seeking approval from the newly installed Cabinet.

“I would affirm that the purchase of new aircraft is quite necessary as it will raise our competitiveness. I believe the new administration will approve the plan.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

ASEAN

More currencies in Asia strengthen – Indonesian rupiah crosses major threshold

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

More currencies in Asia strengthen – Indonesian rupiah crosses major threshold | The Thaiger

The Thai baht isn’t the only Asian currency performing well against some of the western currencies. The Indonesian rupiah has strengthened 0.54% to 13,932 to the US dollar yesterday (Monday) from 14,008 on Friday.

It became the best performing currency in Asia, though other currencies in the region have also also strengthened: Yesterday there was improvement of 0.19% for the Malaysian ringgit, 0.13% for the Chinese yuan, 0.08% for the Taiwanese dollar, 0.05% for The Philippine peso, 0.02% for the Singapore dollar and 0.02% for the Thai baht.

Investment company Money Investindo analyst Faisya said the Indonesian rupiah’s appreciation has been triggered by domestic factors, particularly the meeting between Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo with his main political rival, Prabowo Subianto, over the weekend.

“The political situation has calmed down and investors are now confident about Indonesia’s economic development,” Faisyal said as quoted by kontan.co.id, adding that the rupiah exchange rate could be maintained above 14,000 rupiah to the US dollar.

He added that external positive sentiments, namely the speech of US Federal Reserve chair Jeromy Powell who said he was open to the possibility of lowering the Fed’s key rate, also contributed to the rupiah’s appreciation.

Continue Reading

