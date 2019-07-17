Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas | The Thaiger

Business
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
2019 is a year of celebration for Banyan Tree Phuket, with the resort offering two brand new villa categories, as part of its year-long 25th anniversary celebration.
In September this year, the iconic Banyan Tree Phuket, the flagship property for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, will celebrate 25 years as Phuket’s premier holiday resort. The festivities will include the release of the new Serenity Pool Villas and Serenity 3 Bedroom Pool Residences.
Also this September there will be a Charity Golf Tournament, a Phuket Inter Hotel Football Charity Tournament, Tree Planting events with a worldwide goal of planting 25,000 new trees, sustainability activities such as Plastic Free Banyan Tree, and a special gala event to honour guests who have visited the property since its beginning.
But the highlight of the festivities will be the new villas: 25 One Bedroom Serenity Pool Villas and 8 Serenity Three Bedroom Pool Residence, which are now open for bookings for stays from November 1, 2019. The new Villas are located on the Golf Course and provide an ample space for guests to relax and unwind in their own private villa. In true Banyan Tree style all villas are complete with their own private pool.
Sriram Kailasam, Area General Manager, has spent 17 years with Banyan Tree properties.
“Our achievements so far have been beyond anything we could have hoped for in the early years of the property. But every award we win, and every smile we see on the face of our valued and loyal guests, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our launch of the new Serenity Villas and Residences is proof positive that our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction is brighter than ever.”
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar
PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) is poised to invest in the Burmese retail market and the construction of a tank depot for oil and liquefied petroleum gas as well as related facilities in Myanmar. The Thai petro-chemical company’s chairman Attapol Rerkpiboon says the first gas station will open in Q4 this year.
It recently signed agreements with the subsidiaries of Kanbawza KBZ Group of Companies, Brighter Energy and Brighter Energy Retail, to invest in the two projects.
The first, in collaboration with Brighter Energy, involves the supply and distribution of petroleum products and the development of an oil tank depot, a port, and a LPG plant. This project is expected to be completed in 2021.
The second project, a joint venture with Brighter Energy Retail Co Ltd, will see the development of gas stations and and expansion of its Cafe Amazon outlets in the country.
“We plan to operate at least 70 gas stations in Myanmar by 2023.”
It will also expand the Cafe Amazon chain in Myanmar from 7 to 100 branches by 2023.
Currently, the company has a total of 2,800 Cafe Amazon outlets in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Oman.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company
PHOTO: Thai Airways Airbus A340, Airplane Pictures
Thai Airways International President Sumeth Damrongchaitham reports that the national airline expects to sign an agreement this month with a US logistics firm on the sale of eight used A340 aircraft worth between 4-4.5 billion baht.
The company is in the process of examining the contract before closing the sale deal of Thai Airways aircraft to the private US company. He added that it also depends on the acceptance of the buyer.
“We are studying details of the contract, especially in the area of pre-operational maintenance activities.”
In regard to THAI’s plan for the purchase of 38 new aircraft, Sumeth said it had submitted the proposal to the Transport Ministry, pending consideration as a policy matter, before seeking approval from the newly installed Cabinet.
“I would affirm that the purchase of new aircraft is quite necessary as it will raise our competitiveness. I believe the new administration will approve the plan.”
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
More currencies in Asia strengthen – Indonesian rupiah crosses major threshold
The Thai baht isn’t the only Asian currency performing well against some of the western currencies. The Indonesian rupiah has strengthened 0.54% to 13,932 to the US dollar yesterday (Monday) from 14,008 on Friday.
It became the best performing currency in Asia, though other currencies in the region have also also strengthened: Yesterday there was improvement of 0.19% for the Malaysian ringgit, 0.13% for the Chinese yuan, 0.08% for the Taiwanese dollar, 0.05% for The Philippine peso, 0.02% for the Singapore dollar and 0.02% for the Thai baht.
Investment company Money Investindo analyst Faisya said the Indonesian rupiah’s appreciation has been triggered by domestic factors, particularly the meeting between Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo with his main political rival, Prabowo Subianto, over the weekend.
“The political situation has calmed down and investors are now confident about Indonesia’s economic development,” Faisyal said as quoted by kontan.co.id, adding that the rupiah exchange rate could be maintained above 14,000 rupiah to the US dollar.
He added that external positive sentiments, namely the speech of US Federal Reserve chair Jeromy Powell who said he was open to the possibility of lowering the Fed’s key rate, also contributed to the rupiah’s appreciation.
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
Thai man electrocuted whilst laying on his bed in Pattaya
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar
Old food pavilion collapses dumping over 20 people into Samut Songkram river
King urges new cabinet to solve problems for Thailand’s happiness and security
Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company
HM The King swears in new Prayut Cabinet
Over a million methamphetamine pills seized in Lampang sting
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats2 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats5 hours ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
- Business3 days ago
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime1 day ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?