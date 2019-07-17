Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas | The Thaiger

2019 is a year of celebration for Banyan Tree Phuket, with the resort offering two brand new villa categories, as part of its year-long 25th anniversary celebration.

In September this year, the iconic Banyan Tree Phuket, the flagship property for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, will celebrate 25 years as Phuket’s premier holiday resort. The festivities will include the release of the new Serenity Pool Villas and Serenity 3 Bedroom Pool Residences.

Also this September there will be a Charity Golf Tournament, a Phuket Inter Hotel Football Charity Tournament, Tree Planting events with a worldwide goal of planting 25,000 new trees, sustainability activities such as Plastic Free Banyan Tree, and a special gala event to honour guests who have visited the property since its beginning.

But the highlight of the festivities will be the new villas: 25 One Bedroom Serenity Pool Villas and 8 Serenity Three Bedroom Pool Residence, which are now open for bookings for stays from November 1, 2019. The new Villas are located on the Golf Course and provide an ample space for guests to relax and unwind in their own private villa. In true Banyan Tree style all villas are complete with their own private pool.

Sriram Kailasam, Area General Manager, has spent 17 years with Banyan Tree properties.

“Our achievements so far have been beyond anything we could have hoped for in the early years of the property. But every award we win, and every smile we see on the face of our valued and loyal guests, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our launch of the new Serenity Villas and Residences is proof positive that our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction is brighter than ever.”