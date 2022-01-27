Hua Hin
Forensic analysis ordered for elephant killed with 120 bullets
Grandfather of Pala-U, a 60 year old elephant who died after being shot more than 120 times, will be aided by forensic experts in an attempt to identify his killer. Earlier this month, the elephant was found in Phetchaburi province with more than 100 bullet wounds all over its body.
Last Saturday, despite the best efforts of veterinarians who have been treating the bullet-ridden animal, the elephant finally succumbed to his wounds. Officials announced that after being shot more than 120 times, Grandfather of Pala-U had died of sepsis in medical care.
The elephant was likely shot after straying from Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi onto some farmlands while foraging for food. Animal experts believe that he had likely become separated from a younger herd of elephants or possibly been rejected by them and left to fend for himself.
After his tragic death, police have been investigating and trying to identify who shot the elephant. The Commander of the Phetchaburi Provincial Police announced that he had been working with officials from the National Park and veterinarians on the case, and now are utilising the skills of forensic experts. The bullets that were recovered from the 60 year old elephant’s body were sent to a forensic lab for analysis to try to find clues as to the identity of the person who fired all those gunshots.
Around 180 elephants live in the area between Kaeng Krachan National Park, which was dedicated as a world heritage site last year, and Huai Sat Yai and Pala-U in Prachuap Khiri Khan. It is entirely possible the elephants will stray onto farms nearby the parks to eat the crops. The head of the National Park advises people that if they encounter an elephant on their farm, they should immediately contact park officials rather than taking any vigilante actions like the person who gunned down Grandfather of Pala-U.
SOURCE: Hua Hin Today
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Agencies partner to start cleaning 2,400 km of cables February 15
3 men arrested on prostitution charges involving a 16 year old girl
Forensic analysis ordered for elephant killed with 120 bullets
AstraZeneca vaccines free for walk-ins in Bangkok from Monday
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Phuket governor calls for investigation, charm offensive after journalist’s report on hospitel parties
British journalist documents beer-fuelled parties with Covid patients at Phuket quarantine hotel
Appeal Court upholds ruling: army needn’t compensate for shooting activist
Thailand News Today | Officials unable to extradite Red Bull heir
African Swine Fever spreads across Thailand, cases reported in 13 provinces
Thursday Covid Update: 8,078 new cases; provincial totals
Another Bangkok pedestrian killed crossing the road
Mixed feelings on new Move Forward guburnatorial candidate
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists
Krabi rescue volunteer catches giant king cobra with bare hands
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
- Thailand2 days ago
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Cannabis2 days ago
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
- Bangkok4 days ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Recent comments: