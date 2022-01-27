Bangkok
AstraZeneca vaccines free for walk-ins in Bangkok from Monday
Starting Monday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will be offering AstraZeneca vaccinations for people over 18 of any nationality. They are broadening the scope of who can be vaccinated in an attempt to accelerate national inoculation, a criterion announced today in Thailand plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by the end of this year.
The vaccinations will be open to anybody as a first dose, second injection, or a booster shot while supplies last, according to the director of the BMA’s Medical Service Department. While appointments have been available through the QueQ app, walk-ins will begin being accepted on January 31 at 7 different hospitals associated with the BMA.
While the announcement said it was open for anybody over 18, foreigners are required to bring their passport as while as a pink card or social security card. Thai citizens will need to bring their ID card. All people coming for a vaccine are advised to bring their own pen to fill out paperwork.
If a person has already received one or 2 vaccines, a certain timespan must elapse before the subsequent vaccine. The requirements were only listed for Sinovac, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca, with no info on those vaccinated with other brands:
|# of doses
|Brand of vaccine
|Duration before next injection
|1
|Sinovac or Sinopham
|at least 1 month
|1
|AstraZeneca
|at least 2 months
|2
|Sinovac or Sinopham
|at least 1 month
|2
|AstraZeneca
|at least 3 months
|2
|1 Sinovac or Sinopham and 1 AstraZeneca
|at least 3 month
Vaccines with offered at the following 7 locations:
|Location
|Hours of Vaccination
|Contact Phone Number
|
1. BMA General Hospital
|Monday-Wednesday from 9 am-2 pm
|02-225-1354
|Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital
|Monday-Friday from 8 am-3 pm (from February 7-25, 2022)
|02-289-7000-4
|Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital
|Monday-Friday from 1 pm-3 pm
|02-429-3575- 81 ext 8589
|Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Lat Krabang Hospital
|Monday-Friday from 8 am-3 pm
|02-327-3049
|Ratchaphiphat Hospital
|Monday-Sunday from 8.30 am-3 pm
|02-444-0163 ext 0
|Khlong Sam Wa Hospital
|Monday-Friday from 8 am-11 am
|064-557-6009
|BMA Bang Na Hospital
|Monday-Friday from 8 am-2 pm
|02-180-0201-3 ext 103,104
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
