400,000 baht Hua Hin shark net comes loose again | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
400,000 baht Hua Hin shark net comes loose again
Talknewsonline is reporting that the shark net installed along Sai Noi Beach in Hua Hin has come loose for the second time and floated ashore.
The net was installed back in September after a Norwegian tourist Werner Danielsen was bitten by an alleged shark while swimming at the beach last April.
Official visited the beach yesterday after a local hotel manager called to say the net had come loose from its anchoring buoys in heavy seas. Officials confirmed that it was the second time the net had become detached but that it would be fixed by next week.
The net was installed at a cost of 400,000 baht after much debate following the attack by what was thought to be a bull shark. Mr Danielsen, who has a Thai wife and visits Thailand each year, needed expensive treatment in two hospitals and racked up bills of a reported 300,000 baht during his recovery.
Read more about that incident HERE.
SOURCE: Talknewsonline
Food Scene
Hua Hin seafood sellers told not to overcharge customers
“Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods.”
PHOTO: Downshiftology
Food-shop owners and street food sellers in Hua Hin say they will sign an MoU with the Hua Hin municipal office which will require them to strictly abide by trading rules and not to overcharge their customers, especially for seafoods.
Story about the over-charging food vendors HERE.
The measure to rein in the food sellers follows a recent social media post by a Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin, aka Win Liewwarin, who complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods when he dined with a few friends at a seafood shop about two months ago.
The post has drawn many online responses criticising the overcharging by seafoods restaurants and food-shops on the famous walking street. It has also prompted the district chief officer, Thanon Panphipat, to try and reign in the extortionate pricing.
Thanon held a meeting with food-shop owners and street food sellers at the district office to discuss the alleged overcharging problem and it was agreed at the meeting all the food sellers would be made to sign an MoU promising to not overcharge customers and to follow other trading regulations.
Regarding the author’s complaint, the district chief officer said the case was unclear as the author did not provide evidence to prove he was overcharged. The author, meanwhile, said he didn’t want to press any charge against the food seller but merely wanted to warn the other tourists to be careful.
Thanon said the municipal administration have warned food sellers to show price lists and service fees to inform customers.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Hua Hin
Seafood street restaurant holders go on the offensive
WARNING: Strong language ahead
A street restaurant owner has given authorities in Hua Hin a spray complaining they are being singled out for overpriced seafood in their stores.
Talk News Online says the controversy kicked off by an award-winning writer was an ongoing drama.
SEA Write award winner Somchai Liawwarin complained on his Facebook page two months ago after he was charged 6,000 baht for a meal in the Torung Night Market in Hua Hin.
He said he was ripped off and forced to pay 1,000 baht for prawns. He claims the price was not listed on the menu. It would normally be around 200 baht, he said.
The case sparked a backlash (code for ‘raid) against traders by the local authorities. Prajuab Khirikhan commerce representative Prasopchai Phoonkert says that measures had been taken to rein in the traders and make them display prices but it was tough to get them to fall into line.
“Asking 1,000 baht for a BBQ prawn was over the top,” he said.
Now one of the traders known as “Ee Jiap” has gone online to blast the authorities.
In a foul-mouthed rant she said it was ridiculous that stall owners were being singled out.
“What about the lottery vendors who sell overpriced tickets and the rogue taxi drivers,” she screamed online.
“We can’t even go outside our doors before some official, police or army guy with reporters following comes crashing down on our heads.”
“We’re not selling fucking grass… Sir”.
SOURCE: Talk News
Hua Hin
Beware. Horny elephants in Hua Hin
PHOTO: Talk News Online
Kulsawek Sawekwannakorn has posted on Facebook about two elephants causing a traffic jam as they faced off on the Phusai to Sai-En Road near Hua Hin last Sunday morning.
Traffic was stopped for 20 minutes as pachyderms Bunchuay and Bunmee charged at each other. Because that’s what you do when you’re a horny bull elephant and vying for a lady elephant’s attention.
The cars would just have to wait it out. Park managers and very loud ‘elephant whisperers’ appeared to have the situation under control.
People on the video say that the elephants are in musth and drivers would just have to wait it out. Musth is when male elephants can be very aggressive around each other and can be a danger to anyone or anything around at the time, including humans and cars.
Check out the video HERE.
