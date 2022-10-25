Health
Abortions up to 20 weeks will be legal from Thursday
Women in Thailand now will be able to get a legal abortion up to 20 weeks into their pregnancy. Last year Thailand legalised abortion up to 12 weeks. The new guidelines will go into effect on Thursday and abortions will be performed at 110 hospitals and clinics throughout the nation. This follows the decision by the Ministry of Public Health about consultations and examinations for pregnant women.
The ministry issued an edict last month considering women who may not have access to proper consultation regarding their pregnancy. When a woman is in a situation where she is unable or unready to carry a pregnancy to term and raise a child, the legalisation of abortions after 20 weeks will allow her to receive the help and healthcare she needs.
The Thai Medical Council approved the edict and found that it was following the constitutional principles that should guarantee Thai citizens control and rights over their body and their lives. The decision was reported by the Department of Health’s director of the Bureau of Reproductive Health.
The move has been seen as a huge accomplishment by pro-choice advocates who have been calling for the legalisation of abortion in Thailand for over a decade. Thailand has been plagued with unviable or unwanted pregnancies and a lack of support available for pregnant women in peril.
The new programme allows women to consult with experts to understand and evaluate their pregnancy and their choice. Many Thai women do not want to carry a pregnancy to term but are afraid of social or religious pressures deterring them from abortion.
The new law would allow women access to consultation before getting an abortion. It would also preclude doctors who perform abortions at up to 20 weeks from facing legal prosecution.
In January last year, Thailand’s Parliament voted to legalise abortion in the first trimester (up to 12 weeks). However, criminal penalties remained in place for women who aborted pregnancies over 12 weeks and did not meet the criteria set by the country’s Medical Council. Similarly, any person or clinic found to provide abortions after the 12-week limit would face fines and imprisonment. This new legalisation would extend the legal period from 12 to 20 weeks.
The 110 locations it will be available to perform abortions starting Thursday are spread across 39 provinces. Gold health cards will be accepted for service at government hospitals. Women in need can call 1663 to contact the hotline for the Thai Referral System for Safe Abortion. Their website is rsathai.org for more information.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rare flowering plant species found in South Thailand
A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
Pattaya clubs and police deny allegations of bribes
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Club One Pattaya faces 5 year closure after drug raid
VIDEO: Sex doll consecration ceremony infuriates Buddhism officials in Myanmar
Drug dealers use license plate flipper to trick police
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
US school shooting kills teacher and student
NFT marketplaces you should know in 2022
Greenpeace study reveals most plastic cannot be recycled
Bangkok police give motorists 30 days to fix up noisy, illegally modified vehicles
Suvarnabhumi Airport calls for more taxis amid surging queues
Air strike hits concert in Myanmar, at least 50 killed
Cruise ships return to Phuket post-pandemic
Bar on Koh Tao raided for offering laughing-gas balloons
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
Luxury yacht halts Bangkok traffic as Krungthep Bridge opens
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities1 hour ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
-
Thailand3 days ago
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Netizens divided over two-faced cat
-
Car Insurance3 days ago
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months
-
Health3 days ago
Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
-
Health2 days ago
England set to defeat HIV virus
-
Bangkok1 day ago
No chance of parole for Bangkok’s imprisoned gorilla
Recent comments: