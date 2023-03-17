Thai siblings take framed picture of dead father to the cinema

Photo by Naphat Thongsukdee via TikTok @papapat.p

Thai siblings recently went viral on TikTok after they took a picture of their dead father to the cinema to watch the third sequel of his favourite movie.

Thai TikToker Naphat Thongsukdee posted a video of when she and her brother took their father’s framed picture to watch a movie on her TikTok account @papapat.p yesterday. She wrote in the comment section that they went to watch Khun Pan, a Thai action fantasy sequel film from Sahamongkol Film International, at the Major Cineplex in the Rungsit neighbourhood of Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. The video caption said…

“When I take my brother to watch a movie… He brings our deceased father to the theatre too!”

In the video, the brother is seen holding an image of their father while standing on the escalator. He buys a huge bucket of popcorn, takes his father’s image inside the theatre, and places the image on the seat next to him. He revealed in the video that…

“I take my father to watch his favourite movie. He never watched a movie in the theatre before. He watched Khun Pan movie when he was 78 years old. Look at this, I got you a ticket father. Let’s go watch the movie dad!”

Watch the video HERE.

The heartwarming video touched the hearts of many netizens, who appreciated how the siblings were keeping their father in their hearts. The netizens commented on the video, expressing sentiments…

“I think your father was very happy!”

“Enjoy the movie father!”

“You are so lovely.”

“Your father looks very handsome!’

Even Sahamongkol Film International commented on the video, expressing their gratitude for the family’s support.

Khun Pan 1 was aired in 2016, Khun Pan 2 was aired in 2018, and the latest release Khun Pan 3 was launched on March 1 this year. The storyline is inspired by the life of the legendary Thai police officer, Khun Pantarak Ratchadet, who was known for his suppression of major criminals dating back to 1940.

Follow us on :













He was renowned for his talent, and many believed that he had magic and was immortal. After a long series of fights and suppressions against criminals, Khun Pan passed away at his house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat at the age of 103.