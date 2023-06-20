Rayong multi-vehicle crash injures factory workers, investigation underway

Picture courtesy of พลังสื่อonline Facebook

A multi-vehicle collision in Rayong last night left several injured, including factory workers travelling on a bus. The accident, which occurred on a bridge, involved a Thai Dago company bus, an Isuzu pickup truck, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Authorities are investigating the cause, while all the victims have been sent to local hospitals for treatment.

Upon reaching the scene on the bridge, several vehicles were found in a row. Police closed off traffic and directed it to the lower road. They found a Thai Dago company bus, registration number 10-7637 from Udon Thani, overturned in the middle of the road. Nine passengers, including three in critical condition, were injured after being hit by the vehicle. The injured workers were provided with initial medical assistance and then taken to Rayong, Sri Rayong, and Chularat hospitals.

The bus was transporting employees from a work site to their homes in the Mabtaput and Hua Pong areas of the Mueang Rayong district when it was struck from behind by a fast-moving pickup truck. The impact caused the bus to overturn, ejecting several workers onto the road. Other vehicles following closely behind struggled to brake in time and unavoidably struck the injured workers, reported KhaoSod.

Another bus from the same company, which was transporting workers from the IRPC plant to their homes, was travelling behind the first bus. Witnessing the accident, the driver quickly stopped and assisted, signalling to the passing vehicles to slow down to prevent further crashes.

Police suspect that the collision from the rear caused the bus to lose control and overturn. The force of the impact threw the bus passengers onto the road, resulting in more vehicles being unable to brake in time and hitting the workers.

Police called on the drivers involved in the crash to come forward for questioning and are examining closed-circuit television footage to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Six of the injured workers are now out of danger, while the three critically injured remain in comas.