Austrian woman severely injured in Suvarnabhumi Airport fall, police investigate cause

Photo by Sanook.

A 35 year old Austrian woman sustained severe injuries after falling from the second floor of Suvarnabhumi Airport‘s passenger building in Bangkok. Witnesses saw the woman climbing the fence herself before falling to the ground at the external passenger lane.

Yesterday evening, investigators from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station were informed of an incident involving a person falling from the second floor of the passenger building. Officers, along with emergency medical personnel from Samitivej Hospital Suvarnabhumi and others from Por Tektueng Foundation, were dispatched to the scene to investigate and provide assistance.

At the passenger pick-up area, the injured Austrian woman was found lying on the ground, struggling to breathe, experiencing seizures, and suffering from broken legs. Medical personnel provided first-aid treatment before urgently transferring her to Samitivej Hospital for further treatment. According to those who witnessed the event, the injured woman was seen exiting from Gate 4 and walking to Gate 3 on the second floor, before climbing the metal fence and falling to the ground below.

Initial investigations have yet to determine the cause of the fall or whether the woman deliberately jumped or accidentally fell. Authorities will be examining CCTV footage and the woman’s background to inform the embassy and to contact her relatives for further action.

