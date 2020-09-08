Family hospitalised after elephant attack in eastern Thailand | The Thaiger

Eastern Thailand
Family hospitalised after elephant attack in eastern Thailand
A Cambodian family was hospitalised after a wild elephant attacked them at a rubber tree plantation in eastern Thailand. The parents and their 1 month old baby were camped at a Rayong plantation when the elephant passed by. The baby started to cry, startling the elephant. It apparently went into a panic and started to trample, according to the family’s co-worker.
Other workers were able to run away, but the family did not make it out in time. The elephant charged at their campsite and severely injured the family. The father reported severe stomach and chest pain. The mother’s arms and legs were “misshapen” from the attack, with possible broken or fractured bones. The baby’s throat suffered a wound. The family is being treated at the Khao Chamao hospital. Khao Chamao district sheriff Kanjaras Eidthongsai, who is also a medic at the hospital, says the family is under close watch.
The sheriff says officers patrol the area to protect residents from wild elephants, but the campsite was set up on the elephant trail and he is advising the other workers to move away from the trail to prevent a similar attack from happening again.
“They have already been recommended to relocate their campsite further away from the scene to prevent the reoccurrence. The authority will also provide supplies and other necessary materials for workers to help them move.”
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Holiday weekend boosts tourism, brings in 8.8 billion baht
Family say car crash monk is battling mental health issues
Armed robbers in Pattaya target Chinese tourists in 10 million baht break-in
Woman held on suspicion of murdering disabled father
Ubon Ratchathani teacher charged with sexual abuse
2 Burmese nationals arrested while crossing river into Thailand
Anti-corruption officials call on PM to reveal details of “Boss” inquiry
Family hospitalised after elephant attack in eastern Thailand
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
Activist vows university rally will take place, with or without permission
Monkeys take over Songkhla home while family away for holiday
Protest leaders Anon and Panupong freed from jail on court order
Foreign Ministry refutes Amnesty allegation that Thai government is gagging protesters
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
When will the world open up again for travel?
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Vietnam ready to take off, international flights start this month
Eva Air pushes back Phuket flights to July 2021
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
Air Asia announce new fees if you want to check-in at the airport counter
Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology1 day ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Environment2 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
- Bangkok3 days ago
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.