Chon Buri
Young Chon Buri man loses leg in car crash
A young Chon Buri man tragically lost one of his legs in a car crash on Tuesday night. The man, 24 year old Atthaphon Simsuwan, reportedly crashed his motorbike into a pickup truck.
Rescuers arrived on the scene in Bang Lamung district to find Atthaphon in terrible pain. They rushed the Chon Buri man to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, the pickup truck driver, 30 year old Worapong Soiraya, waited to give his statement to the police. Worapong said he was driving on a dimly lit road and was about to exit a small alley when the victim suddenly crashed into him at high speed. He said the road was barely visible. Worapong was left uninjured.
Huai Yai police planned to review CCTV footage to see if Worapong’s claim was true.
There have been a few car crashes in Chon Buri this past month. Just yesterday, a goalkeeper for Chonburi FC crashed his car early this morning while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man, in the main city district.
Earlier this month, an estate developer was killed after his BMW hit and became wedged under an 18-wheeler truck in Chon Buri.
On October 5, a Chon Buri man crashed his car into a power pole in the main city district. The man suffered serious head injuries.
After the latest crash in Chon Buri, Atthaphon’s life has been tragically changed forever.
